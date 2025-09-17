“It also highlights the increasing visibility of Aotearoa talent on the global stage and the strength of our domestic competitions, including the Secondary Schools Nationals, the Sky Broadband Rapid League, and the G.J. Gardner Homes Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa and Sal’s National Basketball leagues.

“It’s fantastic to see.”

Among the list of promising youngsters is 18-year-old Troy Plumtree – the younger brother of Welsh Rugby international Taine and son of former All Blacks assistant coach John.

Troy Plumtree is heading to the US after playing for the Wellington Saints in the National Basketball League over the past two years. Photo / Photosport

Plumtree told the Herald the opportunity to play college basketball for California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) arose after his selection in the New Zealand side at the 2024 Fiba Under-17 Basketball World Cup.

“My performance at this tournament got me to college in America, as my now college team by chance watched my game against Argentina,” he said.

The small forward is making the move after playing for the Wellington Saints in the National Basketball League (NBL) over the past two years. In 2023, he also captained Wellington College to their first national basketball title.

“I think NCAA will be a slight step up from the NBL,” Plumtree said. “I think there might be more skill in NCAA, but playing against older and grown men makes it difficult in the NBL.”

Plumtree said it was special being the only basketball player in a rugby-mad family.

“I feel like I’m helping my family branch out and not be known as only rugby ... My parents were sad for me to leave but they know it’s a stage I have to go through for my future in basketball, so they were happy.”

The record-high Kiwi presence in US college basketball comes as schools can pay their athletes directly – up to a certain limit – for the first time in NCAA history.

ESPN reported in June the annual cap is expected to start at roughly US$20.5 million ($34m) per school in 2025/26, and the payments are in addition to scholarships and other benefits the athletes already receive.

Some athletes have reportedly been offered multimillion-dollar NIL (name, image, likeness) deals with their respective schools.

Plumtree confirmed Cal Poly is paying their athletes to play for them and called it an “amazing opportunity”.

“I’m super happy and excited to represent Wellington alongside a few other D1 men’s basketball players. Being able to represent my school and the clubs I played for makes me happy and I’m honoured.”

Kiwis playing Division 1 College Basketball in 2025/26 season

Women:

Dani Bayes (Senior) – Boise State University

Ella Bradley (Senior) – Eastern Kentucky University

Ella Brow (Junior) – Baylor University

Ivy Brown (Junior) – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Layla-J Cameron (Junior) – University of Tulsa

Mackenzie Chatfield (Junior) – Washington State University

Flo Dallow (Sophomore) – University of Portland

Pania Davis (Junior) – Florida State University

Bailey Flavell (Freshman) – University of Hawaii

Waiata Jennings (Senior) – University of Alabama

Maia Jones (Junior) – Santa Clara University

Evie Leeson (Freshman) – Utah Valley University

Charlisse Leger-Walker (Senior) – UCLA

Tannika Leger-Walker (Freshman) – University of Nebraska Omaha

Arielle Mackey-Williams (Junior) – Brigham Young University

Helen Matthews (Senior) – UC Davis

Jess Moors (Senior) – Florida Atlantic University

Rebecca Moors (Sophomore) – University of Hawaii

Shawnessy Nordstrom (Sophmore) – California Baptist University

Hineaupounamu “Missy” Nuku (Junior) – Sacred Heart University

Lilly Parke (Senior) – Fairleigh Dickson University

Amy Pateman (Freshman) – University of San Francisco

Ophelia Powell (Freshman) – Cal State Bakersfield

Rafferty Powell (Freshman) – Gardner Webb

Shorna Preston (Junior) – Pepperdine University

Izzy Pugh (Sophomore) – University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Ashlyn Rean (Sophomore) – Fresno State University

Hanna Richardson (Sophomore) – Lipscomb University

Zoe Richardson (Sophomore) – USC Upstate

Zenthia Stowers (Freshman) – Marshall University

Emilee Tahata (Senior) – Rider University

Ritorya Tamilo (Sophomore) – University of Hawaii

Lilly Taylelei (Junior) – Iowa State

Lauren Whittaker (Freshman) – Gonzaga University

Olivia Williams (Senior) – University of San Francisco

Kodee Williams-Sefo (Freshman) – Xavier University

Men:

Hunter Adam (Junior) – Davidson College

Tom Beattie (Junior) – UC San Diego

Carter Berg-McLean (Fresh) – Loyola University Maryland

Kaia Berridge (Sophomore) – University of Evansville

Nic Book (Sophomore) – USC Upstate

Walter Brown (Senior) – University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Isaiah Chappell (Sophomore) – University of California, Davis

Lachlan Crate (Freshman) – Murray State University

Ahmed Essahatay (Senior) – Southeastern Louisiana University

Tafara Gapare (Senior) – Villanova University

Ben Gold (Senior) – Marquette University

Oscar Goodman (Freshman) – University of Michigan

Carter Hopoi (Freshman) – Valparaiso University

Julius Halaifonua (Sophomore) – Georgetown University

Kaia Isaac (Senior) – Tarleton State University

Tama Isaac (Freshman) – University of California, Irvine

Hayden Jones (Freshman) – University of Wisconsin

Finn Lally (Senior) – College of William & Mary

Cory Lovell (Junior) - Stonehill College

Akiva McBirney-Griffin (R-S Junior) – University of California, Irvine

Troy Plumtree (Freshman) – Cal Poly

Kael Robinson (Senior) – Northern Kentucky

Kiani Saxon (Senior) – Wyoming University

Will Shortt (Sophomore) – Niagara University

