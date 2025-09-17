Troy Plumtree, brother of Welsh rugby international Taine and son of former All Blacks assistant coach John, is among 60 young Kiwi basketballers offered scholarships to Division 1 US colleges. Photo / Photosport
“It also highlights the increasing visibility of Aotearoa talent on the global stage and the strength of our domestic competitions, including the Secondary Schools Nationals, the Sky Broadband Rapid League, and the G.J. Gardner Homes Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa and Sal’s National Basketball leagues.
Plumtree told the Herald the opportunity to play college basketball for California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) arose after his selection in the New Zealand side at the 2024 Fiba Under-17 Basketball World Cup.
“My performance at this tournament got me to college in America, as my now college team by chance watched my game against Argentina,” he said.
The small forward is making the move after playing for the Wellington Saints in the National Basketball League (NBL) over the past two years. In 2023, he also captained Wellington College to their first national basketball title.
“I think NCAA will be a slight step up from the NBL,” Plumtree said. “I think there might be more skill in NCAA, but playing against older and grown men makes it difficult in the NBL.”
Plumtree said it was special being the only basketball player in a rugby-mad family.
“I feel like I’m helping my family branch out and not be known as only rugby ... My parents were sad for me to leave but they know it’s a stage I have to go through for my future in basketball, so they were happy.”
The record-high Kiwi presence in US college basketball comes as schools can pay their athletes directly – up to a certain limit – for the first time in NCAA history.
ESPN reported in June the annual cap is expected to start at roughly US$20.5 million ($34m) per school in 2025/26, and the payments are in addition to scholarships and other benefits the athletes already receive.
Some athletes have reportedly been offered multimillion-dollar NIL (name, image, likeness) deals with their respective schools.
Plumtree confirmed Cal Poly is paying their athletes to play for them and called it an “amazing opportunity”.