Hawke's Bay Hawks guard Jackson Ball in action in the Junior Tall Blacks' playoff for third place at the Under-19 Fiba World Cup in Switzerland in early July. He's now signed for an Australian NBL season with the champions, the Illawarra Hawks, and next year is off to the University of Wisconsin.

Teenage Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketball star Jackson Ball is expected to still play for the franchise next year, despite signing with Australia champions the Illawarra Hawks and high-flying US college side the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 17-year-old Napier Boys’ High School joint deputy head boy, who first appeared for the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in New Zealand’s National Basketball League (NBL) last year, will join the Illawarra camp as a development player after completing his year at school.

He will be with the franchise until the end of the 2025-2026 Australian NBL competition, possibly encroaching in the first four to six weeks of the New Zealand season.

Already a senior Tall Blacks national representative, he is likely to be available for the Hawke’s Bay Hawks through to the end of the 2026 New Zealand NBL, before heading to the US to join the University of Wisconsin side.

The contract with Illawarra further cements a unique transtasman Hawks’ relationship, with coach Sam Gruggen having been an assistant at Illawarra and recently finishing his second season as head coach in Hawke’s Bay, and three players having played for both franchises this year.