Basketball: Jackson Ball a double Hawk and a Wisconsin Badger

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hawke's Bay Hawks guard Jackson Ball in action in the Junior Tall Blacks' playoff for third place at the Under-19 Fiba World Cup in Switzerland in early July. He's now signed for an Australian NBL season with the champions, the Illawarra Hawks, and next year is off to the University of Wisconsin.

Teenage Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketball star Jackson Ball is expected to still play for the franchise next year, despite signing with Australia champions the Illawarra Hawks and high-flying US college side the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 17-year-old Napier Boys’ High School joint deputy head boy, who first appeared for the Hawke’s

