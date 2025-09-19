Scott says anyone can give freediving a try, whether it’s fishers looking for a new way to hunt or people who have never dived.
“We have quite a few people that come along that have no diving experience and someone will take them out and show them what to do and what gear they’ve got to get and, you know, where to go,” he said.
“There’s quite a good camaraderie amongst the members that show up, everyone’s really friendly.”
Scott recommends anyone interested in joining the club to head along to the Hawke’s Bay Sports Fishing on Thursday, September 25 at 6.30pm to meet the club and have a chat with champion spear fisherman Dwane Herbert.
Alternatively, the club can be contacted on Facebook at Freedom Divers Club HB Spearos.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.