The film marks the first time the number has been included in a major production.

Lopez said after a screening at Sundance in January: “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. When you talk about the importance of musicals, the reason that I even wanted to be in this business was because my mom would sit me in front of the TV… we’d come on once a year, West Side Story on Thanksgiving.

“I remember I was just mesmerised. And I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do’. And that was always my goal. And this is the first time I actually got to do it. This crowd made my dream come true.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman tells the story of Valentin, played by Diego Luna, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, portrayed by Tonatiuh, a window dresser jailed for public indecency.

Molina distracts himself by recounting the story of a Hollywood musical starring his idol Ingrid Luna, played by Lopez.

She also takes on the role of Aurora, a mysterious siren who haunts the narrative.

The production brings together music by Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, blending old-Hollywood glamour with the harsh reality of prison life.

The musical is based on the 1993 Broadway production written by Terrence McNally, which was adapted from Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel.

The stage version ran until 1995, winning seven Tony Awards including best musical, best actress for Chita Rivera, best actor for Brent Carver and best featured actor for Anthony Crivello.

Never You is now available to stream, before the film’s release in October.