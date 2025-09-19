Advertisement
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez releases new song for Kiss of the Spider Woman film

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Jennifer Lopez has released a new recording of Never You, which features in the upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has released a new recording of Never You, set to feature in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The 56-year-old singer performs the track for the Bill Condon-directed adaptation of the Broadway show, which premieres in cinemas on October 10, and the song is being released by Lakeshore Records.

