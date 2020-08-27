Vanity plate quiz

In October 1996, Parade magazine in the US published the results of a vanity licence plate contest that received more than 7,000 entries. Here are the 10 winning plates:
1. IRIGHTI
2. RUD14ME?
3. HAHAHAHA
4.

Know it all? How bout these?

New nostalgia

Time for some…self-reflection

Vanity license plate answers