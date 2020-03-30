Since the nationwide lockdown has begun, you might be wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

Seven daily podcast recommendations from the Herald.

The Intelligence (The Economist)

Start your morning with a daily burst of international news. The Economist breaks down the big stories making headlines in short twenty-minute episodes. Their correspondents analyse the issues in an insightful way. You'll definitely learn something - and the episodes will be great talking points for dinner table discussions with your lockdown bubble.

Mums In Cars (The Hits)

Join The Hits presenter Stacey Morrison as she gets behind the wheel with fellow mothers navigating the parenting world. Inspiring Kiwi mums on their journey to motherhood with Stacey and how the experience has impacted and changed them.

The Happiness Lab (Pushkin Industries)

Knowing how to stay happy during times of strife is a universal struggle. Yale professor Dr Laurie Santos has dedicated years of research about the science of happiness, and with the help of some inspiring stories teaches listeners how to best stay grounded during troubling times.

Rivals: Music's greatest feuds (iHeartRadio)

The history of recorded music contains some epic cases of rivalry and fights. From Nirvana vs Pearl Jam to Michael Jackson vs Prince, this podcast breaks down them all. Listeners can choose a side and find out what that choice says about you as a music fan and a person.

Politics Central (Newstalk ZB)

Keeping up with politics can seem a little overwhelming at the best of times. Newstalk ZB brings you everything you need to know in a bite-sized format, with great guests and a thorough look at the biggest political stories of the week. From Bridges to Ardern to Goff, this podcast will keep you in the know.

Man In The Window: The Golden State Killer (Los Angeles Times/Wondery)

True crime junkies listen up. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Paige St John leads listens through a terrifying tale of murder, intrigue, and psychology. The podcast's first series centres around the Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, whose horrific acts in the 1970s and 80s were only unravelled by investigators 40 years later.

Personology (iHeartRadio)

We all know what Einstein, Houdini and Van Gogh accomplished during their careers, but how much do we really know about their minds? This new podcast separates the mind from the person's accomplishments and lifts the lid on the personal motivations behind some of history's infamous figures.