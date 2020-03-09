It's been a bumpy road for Katy Perry but the artist seems to be living her happiest days, having just announced her pregnancy with her partner, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom.

Her love life has been in the spotlight for years and fans have followed the highs and lows as Perry looked for the one.

If her recent lyrics are anything to go by, it seems she's found him:

I've stood on the edge of love but never took the leap / It's so easy to surrender when you finally find forever

It hasn't been all domestic bliss for the "Firework" singer, who has a trail of rocky romances behind her.

Her split from ex-husband Russell Brand was one of the most famous breakups in recent history.

But before that, Katy Perry's love life was already making headlines.

Growing up in a strict household, Perry's first serious boyfriend was Johnny Lewis, who she met in 2005.

Lewis was an actor, raised in the Church of Scientology, who had a regular role on The O.C..

However, his mental health issues and drug abuse fuelled the couple's split in 2006, before Perry became famous worldwide.

He ended up falling to his death from the rooftop of a writers' retreat in Hollywood. The news left Perry "devastated".

She went on to date Travis McCoy, lead singer of Gym Class Heroes, when she was on the verge of her big musical breakthrough.

She starred in a music video for her boyfriend's band and, a year later, her single "I Kissed a Girl" catapulted her into the spotlight.

Travis' drug use led to the end of their relationship in January 2009.

"She wasn't stupid. She knew when I was f***ed up," he later admitted.

"I chose drugs over our relationship. As things started taking off for her, the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder."

Her song "Circle the Drain" is reportedly about that breakup. In that, she sings: You could've been the greatest, but you'd rather get wasted / I'm not sticking around to watch you go down

She briefly dated singer and music producer Josh Groban, before getting together with her future husband, Russell Brand.

And so began a whirlwind romance, and got engaged on a trip to India just three months after they met. They also got matching tattoos, reading "Anuugacchati Pravaha" or "go with the flow" on their arms.

The pair married in October 2010 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India.

Just after Christmas 2011, it was all over.

Perry revealed Brand unceremoniously dumped her by text on New Year's Eve.

"He's a very smart man, a magical man and I was in love with him when I married him," she later told Vogue in 2013.

"Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

The split left the singer devastated and feeling suicidal.

She said Brand used their marriage as material for his stand up comedy gigs and accused him of being "controlling".

"(He's) hysterical in some ways," she said. "Until he started making jokes about me and he didn't know I was in the audience, because I had to come to surprise him at one of his shows.

"I do admit I was on the road a lot. At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness.'

"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting," she said.

A year later, Perry tried her luck at love again, this time with singer John Mayer.

That too was not to last and the couple reportedly split five times in two years, then called it quits for good.

During one of her breaks from Mayer, the singer was rumoured to have dated her longtime friend Robert Pattinson.

Then, finally, along came Orlando Bloom.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star pinched a burger from her table at the Golden Globes, in 2016 and the two started dating straight away.

In April the same year, the new romance hit a bump when Orlando was spotted packing on the PDA with Selena Gomez in a Vegas nightclub.

The following year, they announced they were taking a break but, five months later, were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert, looking very much in love.

Bloom proposed on a helicopter flight on Valentine's Day 2019. The helicopter landed on a rooftop where friends and family were waiting to celebrate.

They are expected to get married some time in the next few months but details of the nuptials are not yet known.

It is thought they were planning to get married in Japan, but the coronavirus outbreak has forced them to reassess their plans.

Last week, Katy Perry announced her pregnancy through her music video for "Never Worn White".

"I am excited, we're excited, and happy. It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she said on Instagram after the reveal.