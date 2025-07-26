Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Bachelorette NZ star Lesina Nakhid-Schuster gets engaged after romantic proposal

By Leena Tailor
Woman's Day·
5 mins to read

Dr Lesina and Tom's engagement comes two years after the pair met on a dating app. Photo / Mo N

Dr Lesina and Tom's engagement comes two years after the pair met on a dating app. Photo / Mo N

Five years after she went looking for love as New Zealand’s first leading lady on The Bachelorette, Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster is getting her happy-ever-after!

During a weekend away in a dome tent in Raglan, her partner Tom Brodie popped the question.

“It was an endearing moment,” says Lesina, 37. “We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save