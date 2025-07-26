A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25. Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned that cross-border clashes with Cambodia that have uprooted more than 130,000 people "could develop into war", as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day. Photo / AFP

Cambodia wants an “immediate ceasefire” with Thailand, the country’s envoy to the United Nations said on Friday, after the neighbours traded deadly strikes for a second day, with Bangkok also signalling an openness to talks.

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Friday.

“Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire – unconditionally – and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute,” said Phnom Penh’s UN ambassador Chhea Keo after a closed meeting of the council attended by Cambodia and Thailand.

A steady thump of artillery strikes could be heard from the Cambodian side of the border on Friday, where the province of Oddar Meanchey reported one civilian – a 70-year-old man – had been killed and five more wounded.

More than 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand’s border regions, its health ministry said, reporting 15 fatalities – 14 civilians and a soldier – with a further 46 wounded, including 15 troops.