NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Warriors match on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans will be first NRL game - and major sporting event in this country - to be completely powered by the sun.
The Warriors Women are hunting their second win of the NRLW season as they host the Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium.

The side was dealt a crushing 36-20 defeat against the Newcastle Knights last weekend for their second loss of the season, but are looking to bounce back in front of a home crowd.

Former Black Fern Shakira Baker – who jumped codes to rugby league this year – has been forced out of the starting line up with a pectoral injury after starting the first three rounds.

Baker’s omission sees Maarire Puketapu slot into the starting side and 26-year-old Metanoia Fotu-Moala join the bench for her NRLW debut.

Hooker Avery-Rose Carmont is also in line to make her debut off the bench.

It is the first game of a double-header Saturday at Go Media Stadium as the men’s side take on the Titans at 5pm.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Michaela Brake, 3. Tysha Ikenasio, 4. Emmanita Paki, 5. Payton Takimoana, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 8. Harata Butler, 9. Capri Paekau, 10. Matekino Gray, 12. Kaiyah Atai, 15. Maarire Puketapu, 13.Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange (from): 14. Avery-Rose Carmont, 16. Lavinia Kitai, 17. Makayla Eli, 18. Metanoia Fotu-Moala, 22. Ivana Lauitiiti, 19. Kalyn Takitimu-Cook.

