The Warriors Women are hunting their second win of the NRLW season as they host the Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium.

The side was dealt a crushing 36-20 defeat against the Newcastle Knights last weekend for their second loss of the season, but are looking to bounce back in front of a home crowd.

Former Black Fern Shakira Baker – who jumped codes to rugby league this year – has been forced out of the starting line up with a pectoral injury after starting the first three rounds.

Baker’s omission sees Maarire Puketapu slot into the starting side and 26-year-old Metanoia Fotu-Moala join the bench for her NRLW debut.

Hooker Avery-Rose Carmont is also in line to make her debut off the bench.

It is the first game of a double-header Saturday at Go Media Stadium as the men’s side take on the Titans at 5pm.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Michaela Brake, 3. Tysha Ikenasio, 4. Emmanita Paki, 5. Payton Takimoana, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 8. Harata Butler, 9. Capri Paekau, 10. Matekino Gray, 12. Kaiyah Atai, 15. Maarire Puketapu, 13.Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange (from): 14. Avery-Rose Carmont, 16. Lavinia Kitai, 17. Makayla Eli, 18. Metanoia Fotu-Moala, 22. Ivana Lauitiiti, 19. Kalyn Takitimu-Cook.