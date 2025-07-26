Tom Deluca and Hayley Westernra performing Lovers Game. Still / @hayleywesternra

26 Jul, 2025 02:38 AM 2 mins to read

Hayley Westenra ‘heartbroken’ after double homicide of friends Robin Kaye and Tom Deluca in LA

Tom Deluca and Hayley Westernra performing Lovers Game. Still / @hayleywesternra

Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra says she is “completely heartbroken” after learning her two long-time friends were killed in their home in Los Angeles.

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye, 70, and her husband Tom De Luca, 70, were discovered dead in their Encino home by police on July 14, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement.

The incident occurred four days earlier, on July 10.

A day after the bodies were found, authorities arrested 22-year-old Encino resident Ramond Boodarian, the LAPD confirmed.

This week, Westenra, 38, took to social media to express her shock and sadness.