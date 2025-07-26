Advertisement
Hayley Westenra ‘heartbroken’ after double homicide of friends Robin Kaye and Tom Deluca in LA

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tom Deluca and Hayley Westernra performing Lovers Game. Still / @hayleywesternra

Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra says she is “completely heartbroken” after learning her two long-time friends were killed in their home in Los Angeles.

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye, 70, and her husband Tom De Luca, 70, were discovered dead in their Encino home by police

