Tom Deluca and Hayley Westernra performing Lovers Game. Still / @hayleywesternra
Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra says she is “completely heartbroken” after learning her two long-time friends were killed in their home in Los Angeles.
American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye, 70, and her husband Tom De Luca, 70, were discovered dead in their Encino home by policeon July 14, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement.
The incident occurred four days earlier, on July 10.
A day after the bodies were found, authorities arrested 22-year-old Encino resident Ramond Boodarian, the LAPD confirmed.
This week, Westenra, 38, took to social media to express her shock and sadness.
“My heart is broken into a million pieces. My surrogate aunty and uncle Robin & Tom were brutally murdered in their home on the 10th July in LA. Somehow I only found out this morn,” read the caption on Instagram.
Westenra, who said she met the couple 20 years ago, added they were the “kindest of souls” who helped her when she was vulnerable.
“I stayed with them many times including my last night in LA when I was escaping a very bad relationship (they likely saved my life),” Westenra wrote.