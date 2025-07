A vehicle drove into a crowd in Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people overnight. Photo / AFP

A car has driven into a crowd outside a nightclub in Los Angeles, injuring more than two dozen people, including the driver who was pulled out of the car and attacked, authorities said.

A gunman then shot the driver in the chaos that followed, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The Washington Post reports that the driver intentionally rammed the crowd early on Saturday morning (9pm NZT) after a dispute.

Sergeant Horacio Aguirre, the on-duty Central Traffic Division watch commander, told the Washington Post that the driver had been fighting with several people inside the Vermont Hollywood, a nightclub on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The suspect, a Hispanic male, then exited the music venue around 2am (local time) got inside his vehicle and “decided for whatever reason that he was going to run over the people on the sidewalk”, Aguirre said.