According to UN data, hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza have been shot dead while seeking food

By Karen DeYoung, Cate Brown
Washington Post·
17 mins to read

Palestinians walk to receive aid packages in June from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AFP

Inside the four hastily constructed warehouses in southern Gaza where food is handed out to desperate and starving Palestinians, it is relatively calm.

Ration boxes stamped with the name and logo of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are distributed by local volunteers in red vests, under the watchful gaze of

