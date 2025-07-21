Advertisement
Violence keeps occurring near Gaza aid sites with Israeli soldiers opening fire on crowds of hungry Palestinians

By Aaron Boxerman, Ephrat Livni and Rawan Sheikh Ahmad
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Bodies of Palestinians killed waiting for aid at a US aid distribution point in the western part of Rafah, are brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Palestinians trying to secure food were shot and killed in the Gaza Strip in two separate episodes in the past two days when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds.

Yesterday NZT, the soldiers shot Palestinians near a food distribution site in Rafah, in southern Gaza. Today, they fired at

