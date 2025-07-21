Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman’s grandson accidentally shot and killed by father

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman. Photo / Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman. Photo / Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been left reeling after suffering an “incomprehensible” family tragedy.

The 72-year-old TV star and his wife Francie Chapman are in mourning after Gregory Zecca – Francie’s 38-year-old son from a previous relationship – allegedly shot and killed his 13-year-old son Anthony in a tragic accident

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save