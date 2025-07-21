Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman. Photo / Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been left reeling after suffering an “incomprehensible” family tragedy.

The 72-year-old TV star and his wife Francie Chapman are in mourning after Gregory Zecca – Francie’s 38-year-old son from a previous relationship – allegedly shot and killed his 13-year-old son Anthony in a tragic accident at a property in Naples, Florida.

A statement from Dog – real name Duane Chapman – and Francie was given to TMZ.com and it read: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

TMZ.com reports no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and investigations are ongoing.

Duane – who has 13 children from previous relationships – got together with and Francie in 2020 after they both suffered the loss of a spouse.