The Back to the Beginning concert also featured appearances from the likes of Metallica, Yungblud and Guns N’ Roses.

Ozzy’s death was announced by his family earlier this week.

Jack Black and Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, last year. Photo / Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

They said in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “He loved what he did, he loved music, he loved playing together, and I’m so glad we had the opportunity of getting together again to do the [farewell] show.

“It was brilliant being with all the guys again, and the atmosphere, and it was brilliant for Ozzy because he really wanted to do that, he felt at home there and it was good for all of us.”

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons also paid a glowing tribute to the late star, describing Ozzy as a “unique, loveable person”.

Simmons, 75, told the BBC: “I know that, right now, millions of fans around the world are crying and shocked, and my heart goes out to Sharon and the family and the fans.

“There were no airs about him – he’s met kings, queens, political leaders, I think it’s fair to say there was never an Ozzy Osbourne before Ozzy, and there will never be another Ozzy. He was a unique, loveable person.”