Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have fuelled speculation they are back together.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted some old photos of her and her former flame at the Houston Rocket's Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2017, prompting fans to believe the couple - who share two-year-old Stormi - have reunited.

Captioning the photos, Kylie wrote: "It's a mood."

Kylie Jenner shared a shot of her with former flame Travis Scott to her Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

It comes after a source claimed the former couple are "working on getting back together".

A source said of the 22-year-old reality star and the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker - who split in October 2019: "Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together ... Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment."

In the past, Kylie had dismissed romance rumours between herself and Travis, as she said she was currently just "best friends" with the rapper.

She explained: "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

But when the couple did split, sources insisted it wasn't a "full breakup", as the pair were known for having brief breaks throughout their relationship.

An insider said at the time: "Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them."