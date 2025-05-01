- The Gruffalo is a popular children’s picture book by English author Julia Donaldson.
- The original was released in 1999. A sequel, The Gruffalo’s Child, was published in 2004.
- Macmillan Children’s Books has announced that a third book will be released in 2026.
Beloved children’s book The Gruffalo is returning with a new book - the first in more than two decades.
Set to be published by Macmillan Children’s Books in September 2026, the new book will see author Julia Donaldson collaborating again with illustrator Axel Scheffler.
Currently untitled, the third Gruffalo book is being touted by the publisher as “a fresh adventure with all the hallmarks of a Donaldson and Scheffler story”.
The first Gruffalo story tells the story of a wily mouse walking through a wood and evading a series of predators, culminating in the fictional Gruffalo.