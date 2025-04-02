The Gruffalo Live on Stage is coming to Hastings. Photo / Hastings District Council

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Gruffalo Live on Stage is coming to Hastings. Photo / Hastings District Council

A famous children’s book which has sold millions of copies worldwide is being brought to life in Hastings.

International production The Gruffalo Live on Stage is coming to Toitoi Arts and Events Centre with three shows on Friday July 4 and Saturday July 5.

The international touring show is only making two stops in New Zealand, in Hastings and Auckland.

The London-based Tall Stories Theatre Company is behind the production in partnership with CDP Kids (from Australia).

It has toured the world and received praise from reviewers and audiences.