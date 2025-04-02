Advertisement
International show The Gruffalo Live on Stage coming to Hastings and Auckland

Hawkes Bay Today
The Gruffalo Live on Stage is coming to Hastings. Photo / Hastings District Council

A famous children’s book which has sold millions of copies worldwide is being brought to life in Hastings.

International production The Gruffalo Live on Stage is coming to Toitoi Arts and Events Centre with three shows on Friday July 4 and Saturday July 5.

The international touring show is only making two stops in New Zealand, in Hastings and Auckland.

The London-based Tall Stories Theatre Company is behind the production in partnership with CDP Kids (from Australia).

It has toured the world and received praise from reviewers and audiences.

The one-hour show is suitable for children 3 and up and tickets are $34.50 (for adults and children).

Toitoi presenter services manager Glen Pickering said it was great to have the show coming to Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have an international production of The Gruffalo coming to Toitoi,” he said.

The Gruffalo was a massive hit in our home, including me doing all the voices, and I’m sure it’s the same for many families across Hawke’s Bay.

“This is a world-class production that has wowed audiences across the globe, so it’s going be an unmissable experience for both young and young-at-heart theatre lovers.”

  • When: July 4 (10am) and July 5 (10am and 2pm)
  • Where: Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre
  • Cost: $34.50 for general admission (child or adult), presale tickets available from April 4 on Toitoi website (family passes available)
