Old school cool – the Toitoi Municipal Building opens its doors

Photo / Supplied.

Hastings has transformed, and the Toitoi Municipal Building is the final piece of a puzzle that thrusts our city to the top of the ‘must visit’ list.

Build it and they will come, so the saying goes.

Here in Hastings, that has certainly been the case, as our little city with a huge heart goes about reinventing itself.

In case it's escaped your attention, Hastings has shed its scales, revealing stunning Art Deco architecture, glorious street art, a vibrant hospitality scene, and plenty to see and do. Now, the newly redeveloped Toitoi Municipal Building, which sits neatly alongside our magnificent heritage Toitoi Opera House, has also opened its doors, boasting boutique bars, eateries, an art gallery, visitor centre and function spaces.

Photo / Supplied.

The Toitoi Municipal Building is already attracting throngs of locals keen to check out the beauty and elegance of a building that features in many a Hawke's Bay memory. Even Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst recalls time spent in the Municipal Building as a child.

Hazlehurst, who grew up helping out at her parents' bakery just down the road, remembers how special it was to attend ballet recitals and twenty-firsts on the properly sprung dancefloor of the Assembly Ballroom. "We made the most amazing memories there. There were also lots of concerts, debutante balls and school formals – it's a place so many have a strong connection to," she says.



So when the Hawke's Bay Opera House and Hastings Municipal Building were both boarded up in 2014 due to seismic issues, she says the community went into shock. "These beautiful buildings, that hold so much history for the people of the district, could no longer be used. It was a very emotional time."

It was clear there was a mandate to return these buildings to their former glory. A record 3,000 submissions to Hastings District Council on the project encouraged decision makers to "go large" and add to the vibrancy of the already humming CBD.

Council and ratepayers invested $40m to strengthen and completely refurbish the twin buildings, develop the Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, and use the opportunity to showcase Hawke's Bay's quality produce, food, wine and the richness of the arts and culture to be found here.

The results are impressive. And the Toitoi Municipal Building's completion – and opening of such hospitality offerings as Long Island Delicatessen, serving a fresh and fabulous lunch, the Craft and Social bar and eatery, Ākina art gallery, Cellar 495 premium wine bar (coming soon), a state of the art visitors' centre and several attractive function spaces – signals a coming of age for Hastings.

Photo / Supplied.

Hazlehurst says businesses are seeing the value in moving their staff into Hastings too.

"Heinz Watties has recently moved a large portion of its production from Australia to Hastings and KiwiBank has developed a nationwide call centre here," she says. "That's really given our economy a boost, so much so that Infometrics is reporting ours is the highest performing region in New Zealand, to March 2022."

Chris O'Reilly is CEO of AskYourTeam, an insights business that is soon to move its New Zealand headquarters from Havelock North into the former Hastings Health Centre building. He says the team is "incredibly excited" about the upcoming shift. "We've seen a lot of commercial development happen in the heart of the city and a lot of investment in terms of upgrading buildings to attract quality tenants," says O'Reilly. "With it has come a growth vibe which is testament to the economic development trajectory Hawke's Bay is experiencing as a district."

Rob and Barb Hansen, developers of the Tribune boutique shopping precinct, are in agreement. "This part of Hastings is becoming a great destination for locals and, increasingly, visitors from out of town," says Barb Hansen. "The fundamentals of Hastings are strong - it is the service, commercial centre and heart of Hawke's Bay and there are lots of beautiful character buildings. It is so exciting and rewarding to have played a part in its rejuvenation. We believe it is just going to go from strength to strength."

Now, the magnificent Toitoi Municipal Building joins the growing list of local attractions giving Hastings its new lease on life. "The Toitoi Municipal Building is just another reason to love Hastings," says Hazlehurst. "Now, Hastings just needs to keep up the momentum, and continue to add to our streetscapes, to consent for apartments to be built in the CBD, to encourage our residents to enjoy this little corner of their city with its cinema and hospitality and theatre.



It's a wonderful place to visit and it's a beautiful place to live – the sun always shines on Hastings."



The Toitoi Municipal Building official opening weekend celebrations take place August 6/7. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.