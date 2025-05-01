Lindsay Lohan reveals how motherhood impacts her career choices

“It came to fruition because I believed it. Those things are meant to happen. I love my life, and I’m grateful for these moments I have.”

For Curtis, the 66-year-old movie veteran has seen Lohan grow up in front of the world.

She said in the joint interview: “I’ve known Lindsay since she was 15.

“That’s just an extraordinary thing, to watch someone walk through life.”

Lohan also opened up on how before a mother herself has influenced her Freakier Friday character Anna Coleman.

She has learned to bring a different perspective, which she couldn’t do in her mid-teens during the first movie.

In the original film, Anna swapped bodies with her mother Tess, played by Curtis, while the sequel will see Anna end up in her daughter Harper’s (Julia Butters) body.

She explained: “The closeness that you have with your child, and that bond — how irreplaceable that is, and wanting to do the right thing for your child — is always the most important thing in the world, and nothing can stand in the way of that.

“I also didn’t have the calmness that a mother needs to have when a child is losing it.

“Now, I get to play with that. I get to have those moments that Tess used to have with Anna.”