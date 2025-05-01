Lindsay Lohan reveals how motherhood impacts her career choices

Lindsay Lohan will only accept acting roles that “work around” her family.
The Freakier Friday actress, who has two-year-old son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas, has opened up on her career choices and explained why she will only take on certain projects at this point in her career.
She told Entertainment Weekly: “Everything I do is [about] what’s going to work for my family. “If something works around that, it’s meant to happen. If it doesn’t work around that, it’s a no-go.”
Reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis on Disney’s new Freaky Friday sequel is something Lohan, 38, felt was “meant to happen”, along with Netflix films like Irish Wish and Our Little Secret.
She said: “It’s manifestation, because I had this thing in my head during Covid, I was like, ‘I want to work with Netflix and do a couple movies, but I want to work with Disney again, too.’