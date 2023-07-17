Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. Photo / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. Photo / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child, a son, with her financier husband Bader Shammas.

The former child star, 37, has revealed she has named her boy Luai and that she and Shammas are “over the moon in love” with their new addition, according to Page Six.

Born in Dubai where Lohan and Shammas live, while the exact date of their son’s arrival isn’t known, his name is said to be an Arabic moniker meaning “shield or protector”.

Lohan, who found fame with films such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls, first announced her pregnancy on Instagram and later told US Weekly: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives.”

While Lohan struggled with addiction issues, court-ordered stints in rehab and a fallout with her parents, in 2021 she stunned her Instagram following when she announced she was engaged to Shammas, writing: “My love. My life. My family. My future”.

The pair married in April 2022 and by March the following year she had announced her pregnancy.

Appearing on the cover of Allure Magazine, the former Disney actress revealed her excitement about becoming a mum.

She confessed her experience with pregnancy made her feel “overwhelmed” but said she is looking forward to becoming a mother: “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mum. Happy tears. That’s just who I am.

“Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Revealing how she broke the news to her husband, the actress told the magazine it was rather underwhelming.

“It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, “Guess what?” He goes, “We are?”'

The couple are currently based in Dubai – where they have lived for the past eight years after relocating from Los Angeles – and actress said sometimes it feels like she’s living in The Truman Show because it’s “the same thing every day”.

“But I love it. I really love structure, because I didn’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

Lohan has largely kept her relationship private, only sharing snippets online.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child. Photo / Instagram

And while little is known about the financier, it seems that’s exactly what the actress wanted. She told Entertainment Tonight when she was single a couple of years ago that she wanted to date a man who “doesn’t like the spotlight”.

News of Lohan’s pending arrival was said to be uniting the star’s estranged parents too.

A source told US Weekly: “Michael and Dina are co-parenting very well.

“They wanted this for Lindsay for so long.”