Freaky Friday was a surprise box office hit. Photo / Disney

It really is a freaky Friday.

Twenty years after Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on our screens together, they’re back and better than ever.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed yesterday the two iconic Hollywood actresses are reprising their roles for a Freaky Friday sequel that is currently in the works.

First released in 2003, the film was a surprise hit with audiences and earned a massive US$160 million ($253m) at the box office despite its relatively small US$25m ($39m) budget.

The film followed Anna Coleman (Lohan) a moody teenager and her mum, Tess (Curtis) as they magically swapped bodies and had to learn how to find compassion and empathy for one another. Now, 20 years later, they’re gearing up to do it all again.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are set to reprise their roles. Photo / Disney

Speaking to New York Times to mark the anniversary, Curtis let slip about the reunion when she was directly asked if she would ever do it.

She said, “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made’.”

Elsewhere Lohan - who was also interviewed - recalled the friendly filming environment and how Curtis took her “under her wing”.

“She immediately took me under her wing. I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made in funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it.”

And when asked about the possibility of a sequel - which was mark a return to studio filmmaking for Lohan - the hit 2000s actress said: “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed screenwriter Elyse Hollander is on board with the project however it’s not yet clear how far through the writing process was before the Hollywood Writer’s Strike was called.

Freaky Friday was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel and was directed by Mark Waters from a script by Heather Hach and Leslie, Dixon.

Since its release, the film has remained popular with audiences and become known as an early 2000s classic.