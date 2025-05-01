Whether you want to fully immerse yourself or show a subtle nod of support for your favourite artist and their team, there’s no shortage of events to cater to all tastes.
Get Punk’d in Palmy
For the Palmy Punk Fest at The Stomach (May 3).
This all-ages celebration of all things Punk music is set to bring the noise to one of Palmerston North’s iconic local music venues. Lovers of Green Day and Sex Pistols will be able to hear from the finest local talent including Lung, Unsanitary Napkin, and Beef. Grab your leather and get ready to rock.
Tickets: UndertheradarPrice: $10 Where: The Stomach Venue - 84 Lombard St, Palmerston North Central Time: 8pm
by joining the Library Choir at Tūranga in Christchurch (May 11).
Helmed by renowned Kiwi musician L.A Mitchell (who hasperformed support for Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, and Guy Sebastian), this pop-up choir provides an opportunity to sing in one of Christchurch’s most impressive architectural feats. This multi-storied choir experience is sure to unify voices in what is described as a “life-affirming” celebration of music.
at the Legendary NZ Music Month Quiz at Spark Arena’s Tuning Fork (May 20).
Another way to help MusicHelps is by putting your thinking cap on for the ultimate music quiz. Think you know your Fly My Pretties from Fur Patrol? Or what year OMC’s classic hit How Bizarre was released? Then gather your crew and for a night of fun and friendly competition. There will also be an auction on the night to raise further funds for MusicHelps.
at Wellington’s National Library for a special Vinyl Listening Party (May 20).
Those craving nostalgia or fascinated with music history can look forward to getting the story behind the needle drop with this presentation and Q&A. For this free event, Te Herenga Waka lecturer Geoff Stahl will introduce The Clean’s Boodle, Boodle, Boodle, a topic close to his heart,as he recently published a book in the global 33′ series on the album.
Price: Free Location: Alexander Turnbull Library, Level 1, National Library, 70 Molesworth St, Wellington. Time: 6-7pm
Heed the country music call
at the Tussock Country Music Honors Ceremony in Gore (May 23).
Southland is the spiritual home of Kiwi country music, so what better way to celebrate the best of the best New Zealand has to offer than with a special ceremony at the SBS St James Theatre in Gore.
There will be presentations and finalist performances of the top 10 unreleased songs in the 2025 MLT Songwriting Award, as well as the year’s top recorded songs vying for the coveted award of APRA AMCOS Best Country Music Song.
Tickets: Iticket Price: $50 Location: SBS St James Theatre, 61 Irk St, Gore. Time: 7pm
Wear your heart on your sleeve (or chest)
for NZ Music T-Shirt Day (May 30).
NZ Music T-Shirt Day is all about celebrating great New Zealand music while supporting the work of local legends MusicHelps. Since its inception, the charity has funded music therapy sessions, programmes in respite and palliative care, music education for the at-risk and vulnerable, and rehabilitation sessions. There are three ways you can get involved: Buy an official T-shirt (100% net proceeds go to MusicHelps), create a private fundraiser yourself, or simply make a text donation. You can also wear a T-Shirt as a show of support for your favourite Kiwi artist and help promote their work.
Don’t forget to tune into the radio to hear the latest from your favourite Kiwi artists, or head to streaming platforms to check out what our best and brightest are doing in their international recording careers.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.