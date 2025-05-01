Whether you want to fully immerse yourself or show a subtle nod of support for your favourite artist and their team, there’s no shortage of events to cater to all tastes.

Get Punk’d in Palmy

For the Palmy Punk Fest at The Stomach (May 3).

Punk rock sensibilities will be celebrated in Palmerston North for NZ Music Month. Photo / Getty Images

This all-ages celebration of all things Punk music is set to bring the noise to one of Palmerston North’s iconic local music venues. Lovers of Green Day and Sex Pistols will be able to hear from the finest local talent including Lung, Unsanitary Napkin, and Beef. Grab your leather and get ready to rock.

Tickets: Undertheradar Price: $10 Where: The Stomach Venue - 84 Lombard St, Palmerston North Central Time: 8pm

Put your vocal skills to the test

by joining the Library Choir at Tūranga in Christchurch (May 11).

Kiwi singer L.A. Mitchell will take the reins of a special choir at Turanga in Christchurch. Photo / Sean Aickin

Helmed by renowned Kiwi musician L.A Mitchell (who has performed support for Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, and Guy Sebastian), this pop-up choir provides an opportunity to sing in one of Christchurch’s most impressive architectural feats. This multi-storied choir experience is sure to unify voices in what is described as a “life-affirming” celebration of music.

Sign up: Humanitix Location: 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch Time: 2-3pm

Test your music knowledge

at the Legendary NZ Music Month Quiz at Spark Arena’s Tuning Fork (May 20).

Put your music knowledge to the test with a quiz. Photo / Supplied

Another way to help MusicHelps is by putting your thinking cap on for the ultimate music quiz. Think you know your Fly My Pretties from Fur Patrol? Or what year OMC’s classic hit How Bizarre was released? Then gather your crew and for a night of fun and friendly competition. There will also be an auction on the night to raise further funds for MusicHelps.

Tickets: Moshtix Price: Single seat - $35.52 Table - $260.72 Time: 6pm Location: The Tuning Fork - 42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Auckland.

Vibe to Vinyl

at Wellington’s National Library for a special Vinyl Listening Party (May 20).

Vinyl lovers can head to a special presentation at the National Library in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Those craving nostalgia or fascinated with music history can look forward to getting the story behind the needle drop with this presentation and Q&A. For this free event, Te Herenga Waka lecturer Geoff Stahl will introduce The Clean’s Boodle, Boodle, Boodle, a topic close to his heart, as he recently published a book in the global 33′ series on the album.

Price: Free Location: Alexander Turnbull Library, Level 1, National Library, 70 Molesworth St, Wellington. Time: 6-7pm

Heed the country music call

at the Tussock Country Music Honors Ceremony in Gore (May 23).

Kiwi country icon Tami Neilson will make an appearance at the Tussock Country Music Honors Ceremony in Gore. Photo / Supplied

Southland is the spiritual home of Kiwi country music, so what better way to celebrate the best of the best New Zealand has to offer than with a special ceremony at the SBS St James Theatre in Gore.

There will be presentations and finalist performances of the top 10 unreleased songs in the 2025 MLT Songwriting Award, as well as the year’s top recorded songs vying for the coveted award of APRA AMCOS Best Country Music Song.

Even Kiwi country royalty Tami Neilson will make a special appearance.

Tickets: Iticket Price: $50 Location: SBS St James Theatre, 61 Irk St, Gore. Time: 7pm

Wear your heart on your sleeve (or chest)

for NZ Music T-Shirt Day (May 30).

Wear your favourite band T-Shirt and raise money for a good cause on May 30. Photo / Nico Rose

NZ Music T-Shirt Day is all about celebrating great New Zealand music while supporting the work of local legends MusicHelps. Since its inception, the charity has funded music therapy sessions, programmes in respite and palliative care, music education for the at-risk and vulnerable, and rehabilitation sessions. There are three ways you can get involved: Buy an official T-shirt (100% net proceeds go to MusicHelps), create a private fundraiser yourself, or simply make a text donation. You can also wear a T-Shirt as a show of support for your favourite Kiwi artist and help promote their work.

Donations: TXT Music to 2448 to donate $3 to MusicHelps, or buy a T-Shirt.

Play on

There’s plenty more to explore as well, with a full list of events and even a special gig guide on the New Zealand Music Month website.

Don’t forget to tune into the radio to hear the latest from your favourite Kiwi artists, or head to streaming platforms to check out what our best and brightest are doing in their international recording careers.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.