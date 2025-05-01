The pop star had to endure a number of menial jobs before her career took off. Photo / Getty Images

Chappell Roan was “in hell for a very long time” before she found fame.

The 27-year-old pop star has had major success with hits like Good Luck, Babe! and Pink Pony Club amongst a host of others and recalled that just before her career took off, she had to endure a number of menial jobs, but always knew she was a “really good” performer, so found the drive to succeed.

She told W Magazine: “Whenever I was working at my part-time jobs, like nannying or the drive-through or doughnut shop, I kept hope alive because I knew I was really good. I knew I had to just give it one more year. And I got that courage by, honestly, just being in hell for a very long time. I was like, this sucks so bad, but keep going. Every day, I would think, Keep going, even if there was no sight of any light at the end of the tunnel. Zero!

“But I was like, what if it’s just around the corner? What if I stopped the day before that something is meant to happen? So I just kept going, and here we are.”