Chappell Roan, pictured performing in San Francisco in August, has confirmed she will be voting for Kamala Harris in the upcoming US election. Photo / Getty Images
Amid onlinebacklash over her recent criticism of the Democratic and Republican parties ahead of the presidential election, singer Chappell Roan said on TikTok on Wednesday that she will vote for Vice-President Kamala Harris.
However, Roan said she would not endorse Harris, criticising the Democratic Party’s views on transgender rights and the Israel-Gaza war.
“I’m not settling for what has been offered,” Roan, 26, said in the video.
Roan received backlash after she told the Guardian in an article published on Friday that she has “so many issues with our government in every way”.
“I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone,” Roan told the British newspaper. “There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote - vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”
“Harris will be elected,” Clymer wrote, “and it’s because of the many thousands of staff and volunteers and tens of millions of reasonable adults who understand life under Trump [again] would be horrific for all of us.”
Roan said in a TikTok on Tuesday that her comments were “being completely taken out of context”. She said she wouldn’t vote for Republican nominee Donald Trump but didn’t say whom she would vote for.
“I hope you don’t settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don’t fully, fully trust,” Roan said in the video.
Harris has opposed state laws denying transgender people access to bathrooms that match their gender identities, and she and President Joe Biden have opposed efforts by states to ban gender-affirming therapy. Many LGBTQ+ activists have declared their support for Harris. Trump wants to purge anything in the federal government deemed to promote transgender identity, the Washington Post reported.
Roan told Rolling Stone this month that she originally considered protesting the Gaza war during her White House visit, but her publicist talked her out of it.
Roan, whose fame skyrocketed after she performed at Coachella in April, has been vocal about her struggle with fandom. Her real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, but she took on a “drag name” to separate herself from her work.
“Celebrity culture is weird,” she told The Post last year. “I think it’s really bizarre and really unhealthy.”
Pop stars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish endorsed Harris this month, and some Democrats are hoping Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will endorse their party. Roan said Wednesday that she wants people to vote for whoever they believe is “the best option”.