The Bachelorette New Zealand premiered last night with a smart, beautiful, accomplished, articulate and well rounded Bachelorette and a bunch of wannabe suitors who fans say frankly, had no business being there.

NZ's first Bachelorette, Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster is one hell of a human being - she even skipped the premiere of her reality TV show to jet to Australia and volunteer her services to the bushfire relief effort.

So it's little surprise fans are rallying against the suitors the show brought in to win her heart, who were summed up by one tweet which reads: "You got your... breakdancing cringefest, an Aussie, tatts galore, an ex-stripper, an annoying self-righteous twat and runny noses all round."

Many other fans have also taken to Twitter to point out the glaring issue with the show, wondering how the good doctor is supposed to choose a winner with many saying host and former Bachelor Art Green looks more likely to win than any of the actual contestants.

One fan wrote: "She's a professional in her 30s, it's vaguely insulting that they're setting her up with these unaccomplished foetuses."

Comedian Melanie Bracewell tweeted: "It is truly unfair for Lesina that Art Green is way hotter than any of the contestants."

Others simply suggested Lesina "run", or just send everyone home and "start over".

So kiwi rn you got your gusty breeze, breakdancing cringefest, an Aussie, tatts galore, an ex stripper, an annoying self righteous twat and runny noses all round. I'm picking Art for the win #bachelorettenz — Konera Hunia (@KoneraHunia) January 27, 2020

She’s a professional in her 30s, it’s vaguely insulting that they’re setting her up with these unaccomplished foetuses #thebachelorettenz — worried, of Wadestown (@geuleieeseu) January 27, 2020

lesina: yeah look art... i think we are just gonna send them all home and we're gonna have to start again. #TheBacheloretteNZ — Molly Littlejohn (@moll_littlejohn) January 27, 2020

She probably wants to get rid off half of them and Art is like no, no only three #TheBacheloretteNZ — Kamilla (@novazelandia) January 27, 2020

She’s WAAAAY too good for some of there guys on multiple levels #TheBacheloretteNZ — @fifimaskell (@fifimaskell) January 27, 2020

Send all of them home except for Quinn and Barry the pug !

#TheBacheloretteNZ pic.twitter.com/ShN0AS8CWi — Mariah Cousins (@MariaCousins1) January 27, 2020

Upon seeing the selection of single kiwi men has anyone else just deleted their Tinder?#thebachelorettenz — Lauren Mabbett (@LaurenMabbett) January 27, 2020

#TheBachelorettenz which number do we call to vote guys off the island? — nesh. of nesh pillay and dog. (@takapunani) January 27, 2020

Currently watching #TheBacheloretteNZ, and the introductions from the guys . . . pic.twitter.com/YKVbSMLwsY — Ulu Afaese (@TheUluNation) January 27, 2020

i always wondered why i don't have a bf. this. this reminded me of why i don't have bf #TheBacheloretteNZ — dani (@beskardjarins) January 27, 2020

Lesina, run now. Run far and free #TheBacheloretteNZ — Hemiha (@Hamelovesshorty) January 27, 2020

I feel like these men aren't good enough for her #TheBacheloretteNZ — Tree (@TreeAnnaM) January 27, 2020

We're only one episode in so there's plenty of time for the guys to win over Lesina, but judging by early reactions, they're going to have a hard time winning over the fans.

The Bachelorette airs on TVNZ 2, Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm.