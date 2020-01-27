Doctor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster made her debut as New Zealand's first Bachelorette last night, but in reality, she's just jetted over to Australia to help with the bushfire relief effort.

The 31-year-old revealed on her Instagram that she would be in Australia for a week as, "Doctors were needed to help out in some of the areas affected by the fires in Australia, so I put my hand up".

She even missed the premiere of The Bachelorette, posting updates and reposting fans' viewing parties to her Instagram stories while she travelled.

She said: "I'll be working in Australia just for the week but then I'll be back. My heart lies in a few different areas, and I felt this was important.. I hope everyone understands. But while I'm away keep me updated on what you think of the show!!'

Lesina, who was born in the US and moved to New Zealand when she was one, has been working in Australia for the past year.

She graduated from the University of Auckland Medical School in 2012 and worked as a doctor in Auckland right up until last February, when she decided to stop full time work and locum around Australia.

She says, "I LOVE locuming!! I love the fact that you get to travel, it's flexible and I learn new things from different hospitals.. overall lots of fun!"

Check out everything that went down during Doctor Nakhid-Schuster's reality TV debut on The Bachelorette NZ here.