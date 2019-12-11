Lately, Miley Cyrus has been drawing attention to her newly single life, and has made one more subtle dig about her permament split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old singer showed off her new tattoo on the back of her fist, The Sun reports.

Cyrus' new ink, that read "Freedom" in cursive script, was posted to celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone's Instagram.

The Mother's Daughter singer also revealed she had added another tattoo to her collection.

On the back of her left shoulder, a simple message reads: "I'm proud of u."

The message was written for Cyrus by Yoko Ono.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married last December and announced their split this year in August.

The break-up track Slide Away was released shortly afterwards, hinting at possible reasons behind their marriage failing.

In recent times, Cyrus has been linked to reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, and is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, despite rumours they had split.