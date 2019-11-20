Despite recent claims of their split, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong.

Earlier today, multiple news sources had reported on rumours that the Wrecking Ball hitmaker had decided to call it quits on her whirlwind romance with Simpson to focus on herself after her divorce from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

But E! News later claimed the rumours were false, The Sun reports.

They quoted a source close to the couple, who said: "Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating."

"Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."

Miley is currently recovering in her Tennessee home from her vocal cord surgery after suffering from tonsillitis, according to the source.

Another source also commented on their relationship: "She was out of town and they definitely missed each other."

"They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other."

"She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart."

"But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other."

After splitting from Liam hemsworth, Miley began her short-lived romance with Kaitlyn Carter. As October rolled in, Miley and Cody reportedly shared a "quick kiss" and the rest was history.