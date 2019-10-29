After a very public and brutal break-up in, the last thing a couple would want to do is see each other, however that hasn't stopped Liam Hemsworth from moving in next door.

The Hunger Games star, 29, has started rebuilding his $9.9 million LA home that he and his ex-girlfriend lived in before it burnt down in the Malibu wildfires last November, The Sun reports.

Liam Hemsworth is awkwardly moving back to his mansion that is close to ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' home. Graphic / news.com.au

After obtaining an excavation permit in July, Hemsworth has decided to return to his home, even though his property is awkwardly metres away from his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus's $3.65 million ranch — which she is sharing with her new boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Cody Simpson revealed he was moving in with the singer early October.

The news shocked fans, as the couple have only been dating for a month.

Also, Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their split in August, so the break up is still pretty fresh.

But it seems having his ex down the street with her new squeeze isn't enough to stop Hemsworth from renovating his home.

The property is already taking shape, despite being turned to ash in the wildfires.

Hemsworth bought the mansion from musician Matthew Wilder — just over a year after his first split from Cyrus in 2014.

In 2016, the Wrecking Ball singer bought a mansion further down the same street as Hemsworth before the pair got back together.

Her 70s-inspired ranch boasts three bedrooms, a hot tub and even an electric car charging station.

However, Cyrus soon moved into Hemsworth's larger pad permanently, with reports claiming she quickly added her own decor in the home.

It was claimed the star moved most of her furniture into her then-fiance's mansion, including a mini Hollywood sign — all of which were destroyed in the wildfire.