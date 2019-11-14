Disney+ launches on Tuesday and while offerings like The Mandalorian are the talk of the town, there's more to the streaming platform than the obvious audience winners.

Here are five more shows you should keep on your radar:

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM

Jeff Goldblum is at his most Jeff Goldblumiest in this show that sees him satisfy his own curiosity about an area of interest (sneakers, tattoos, icecream) by talking to experts, visiting relevant locations and pontificating to nobody in particular. The insight gained isn't exactly mind-shattering but Goldblum makes for a highly entertaining guide.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

This meta scripted comedy series set (and filmed) at the actual high school where the original High School Musical movie was shot, follows a bunch of HSM-obsessed students staging a live production of the Disney classic. Presented documentary-style a la The Office, this is surprisingly funny.



FORKY ASKS A QUESTION

The breakout character from Toy Story 4, a neurotic plastic fork from the rubbish bin voiced by Tony Hale, is at the centre of this short-form animated series aimed at children. Each three-minute episode sees Forky and another character from the Toy Story universe ponder life's small mysteries.



ENCORE!

Kristen Bell (Frozen) hosts this reality series which re-unites high school musical theatre students as adults and forces them to re-stage the production they all performed together as teenagers. In four days. There is a lot of happy crying.



MARVEL'S HERO PROJECT

Ahead of the scripted Marvel shows (like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision) comes this feel-good documentary series, which highlights young people doing impressive things in their communities, then chronicles the process of adapting these young heroes' stories into an actual Marvel comic book.