Disney+ launches on Tuesday and while offerings like The Mandalorian are the talk of the town, there's more to the streaming platform than the obvious audience winners.

Here are five more shows you should keep on your radar:

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM

Jeff Goldblum is at his most Jeff Goldblumiest in this show that sees him satisfy his own curiosity about an area of interest (sneakers, tattoos, icecream) by talking to experts, visiting relevant locations and pontificating to nobody in particular. The insight gained isn't exactly mind-shattering but Goldblum makes for a highly entertaining guide.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

This meta