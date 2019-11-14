Disney has run guns blazing into the streaming wars with an arsenal bolstered by every facet of the media giant's gargantuan entertainment holdings - from the Star Wars franchise to the Marvel universe and all the original Disney you can handle.

With a catalogue full of the entertainment industry's biggest and most-established franchises, the arrival of Disney+ in the streaming market is a game-changer.

New Zealand is one of the first five countries in the world to gain access to Disney+, launching here (and in Australia) on Tuesday, just one week after going live in the United States, Canada and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.