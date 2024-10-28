If you enjoy crack-up local comedies: Oh Nah! (TVNZ+, October 30)

Oh Nah! explores the rich cultural roots of Māori mythology and life in contemporary Aotearoa through bizarre scenarios. Photo / The Spinoff

Those of you who have stayed up till the wee hours of the night doom-scrolling on TikTok will recognise the stars of Oh Nah! Aotearoa internet personalities Jimi Jackson, Uncle Tics, Uce Gang, Torrell Tafa, Nepia Takuira-Mita and JP take centre stage in a side-splitting absurdist anthology. In each stand-alone episode, Oh Nah! explores the rich cultural roots of Māori mythology and life in contemporary Aotearoa through bizarre scenarios. There’s the investigation of the mythical Patupaiarehe by two aspiring wrestlers and a group of disenfranchised construction workers stumbling upon an ancient Māori artefact. If Oh Nah! sticks the landing, it could become an instant cult classic.

If you love gripping true-crime documentaries: Scamanda (Disney+, October 30)

Scamanda, a riveting true-crime podcast, became an internet sensation. Now, it’s a TV show which promises to dive even deeper into the rabbit hole which is the life and lies of Amanda Riley. Riley is a “beautiful young mother with a secret” that “she’s dying to keep”. Her life takes a tragic turn when she’s diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But there’s something fishy going on. Investigative journalist Nancy Mosciatello sets out to uncover the truth, layer by layer. Scamanda is one to watch if you’ve gobbled up Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and need a new true-crime obsession.

If you like high-stakes political thrillers: The Diplomat (Netflix, October 31)

Keri Russell returns as the titular diplomat in Neftlix’s smash-hit TV thriller. In season three, she must reckon with the repercussions of the first season’s final heart-racing loop-de-loop. Critics described The Diplomat season one as a “hugely enjoyable ride” with “great performances” from an ensemble of acting heavyweights, and season two will see Oscar-winner Allison Janney join as the US vice-president. The show picks up only moments after the explosive cliffhanger that closed season one and left some characters in peril. The Diplomat’s second season is set to deliver more high treason and high tea.

If you love local drag excellence: Drag Race Down Under (WOW Presents Plus, November 1)

Drag Race Down Under is back for another fabulously outrageous season of dazzling runways, lip-synchs, sketches and shade. Michelle Visage is taking over hosting duties from RuPaul this year as 10 new queens compete for the lauded title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar. Last season gave us “one of the best episodes of the franchise in years” as the spinoff series began to smooth its rough edges. There are three local drag queens to scream for in season four – Tāmaki Makaurau’s Lucina Innocence, Nikita Iman, and Pōneke’s Olivia Dreams. All will serve, but who will snatch the crown and become Drag Race royalty?

The rest

Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour (October 29)

Go Ahead, Brother (October 30)

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (October 30)

Martha (October 30)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (October 30)

Time Cut (October 30)

Children of the Church Steps (October 30)

Murder Mindfully (October 31)

The Diplomat S2 (October 31)

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (November 1)

Let Go (November 1)

TVNZ+

Love Island Australia (October 29)

The Swarm (October 29)

The Runaways (October 29)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (October 29)

Oh Nah! (October 30)

Generation Z (November 1)

America’s New Female Right (November 1)

Daredevil (November 1)

Down Under (November 1)

Crazy Rich Agents (November 2)

Remarkable Place to Die (November 3)

ThreeNow

Spent (October 28)

The Real Murders of Atlanta S3 (October 28)

Mayday: Air Disaster S23 (October 30)

Neon

Somebody Somewhere S3 (October 29)

61* (October 30)

Oslo (October 30)

Last Days (October 30)

Gia (October 30)

Friends: The Reunion (October 30)

Inglourious Basterds (October 30)

The Gathering Storm (October 31)

Mercy (October 31)

Pelosi in the House (November 1)

One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit S1 (November 1)

Professor T S1-S3 (November 3)

Prime Video

Special Forces: Lioness S2 (October 28)

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (October 31)

Borderlands (November 1)

Ford v Ferrari (November 1)

Libre (November 1)

Me Before You (November 3)

Disney+

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 30)

Scamanda (October 30)

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (October 30)

Endurance (November 2)

Music by John Williams (November 1)

Apple TV+

Extrasensory (October 28)

You Would Do it Too (October 30)

Endurance (November 2)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

Candice Renoir (Acorn TV, AMC+, October 28)

The Exorcism (Shudder, October 30)

Doc of Chucky (Shudder, AMC+, November 1)

Inspector Ellis (Acton TV, AMC+, November 1)

WOW Presents Plus

Drag Race Down Under S4 (November 1)