We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.
If you love big-hearted dramedies: Somebody Somewhere (Neon, October 29)
Get your tissues ready for the third and final season of Somebody Somewhere, HBO’s understated and underrated coming-of-middle-age series. Last year, we described Somebody Somewhere as “the most necessary show” of 2023. “No other show has as much heart, as much biting wit, and as much empathy and genuine love for its entire cast,” Sam Brooks wrote at the time. The show is a poignant character study of Sam, played by tour de force Bridget Everett. In season three, Sam grapples with changing relationships, a new love interest and the unstoppable march of time. Releasing on Neon, the new home of HBO titles, don’t let Successionor Barry overshadow this gem.
If you enjoy crack-up local comedies: Oh Nah! (TVNZ+, October 30)
Those of you who have stayed up till the wee hours of the night doom-scrolling on TikTok will recognise the stars of Oh Nah! Aotearoa internet personalities Jimi Jackson, Uncle Tics, Uce Gang, Torrell Tafa, Nepia Takuira-Mita and JP take centre stage in a side-splitting absurdist anthology. In each stand-alone episode, Oh Nah! explores the rich cultural roots of Māori mythology and life in contemporary Aotearoa through bizarre scenarios. There’s the investigation of the mythical Patupaiarehe by two aspiring wrestlers and a group of disenfranchised construction workers stumbling upon an ancient Māori artefact. If Oh Nah! sticks the landing, it could become an instant cult classic.
If you love gripping true-crime documentaries: Scamanda (Disney+, October 30)
Scamanda, a riveting true-crime podcast, became an internet sensation. Now, it’s a TV show which promises to dive even deeper into the rabbit hole which is the life and lies of Amanda Riley. Riley is a “beautiful young mother with a secret” that “she’s dying to keep”. Her life takes a tragic turn when she’s diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But there’s something fishy going on. Investigative journalist Nancy Mosciatello sets out to uncover the truth, layer by layer. Scamanda is one to watch if you’ve gobbled up Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Storyand need a new true-crime obsession.
If you like high-stakes political thrillers: The Diplomat (Netflix, October 31)
Keri Russell returns as the titular diplomat in Neftlix’s smash-hit TV thriller. In season three, she must reckon with the repercussions of the first season’s final heart-racing loop-de-loop. Critics described The Diplomat season one as a “hugely enjoyable ride” with “great performances” from an ensemble of acting heavyweights, and season two will see Oscar-winner Allison Janney join as the US vice-president. The show picks up only moments after the explosive cliffhanger that closed season one and left some characters in peril. The Diplomat’s second seasonis set to deliver more high treason and high tea.
If you love local drag excellence: Drag Race Down Under (WOW Presents Plus, November 1)
Drag Race Down Under is back for another fabulously outrageous season of dazzling runways, lip-synchs, sketches and shade. Michelle Visage is taking over hosting duties from RuPaul this year as 10 new queens compete for the lauded title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar. Last season gave us “one of the best episodes of the franchise in years” as the spinoff series began to smooth its rough edges. There are three local drag queens to scream for in season four – Tāmaki Makaurau’s Lucina Innocence, Nikita Iman, and Pōneke’s Olivia Dreams. All will serve, but who will snatch the crown and become Drag Race royalty?