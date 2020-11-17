'New face just dropped': Followers shocked by Khloe Kardashian's appearance in new video

Khloe Kardashian, 36, posted an acceptance speech to her Twitter account to thank fans for her Reality Star of 2020 win at the E! People's Choice Awards. Screenshot / Khloe Kardashian / Twitter

Khloe Kardashian fans were surprised by the reality TV star's "totally different" look in her latest social media appearance.

Kardashian, 36, posted an acceptance speech to her Twitter account to thank fans for her Reality Star of 2020 win at the E! People's Choice Awards.

"This is so awkward," she captioned the video.

"I don't really know how many people care about my speech … and it's not a speech, that's making me nervous.

"But I cannot believe that you guys did this; you guys picked me to win a People's Choice Award. I literally have no words, it's so baffling to me," she said in the video.

Khloe K now, left, and Khloe back in 2011, right. Photos / Khloe Kardashian / AP

More baffling to those watching: Khloe's appearance, with many asking whether her new look, including a slimmer nose and visibly pointier chin, was the result of cosmetic surgery or some sort of filter.

wait bc she actually looks different in every single picture/video i see😭 https://t.co/5ykC3cIgor — AVA⁴ ᴺᴹ✨🧚 (@Fentyyyonce) November 17, 2020

New face just dropped https://t.co/dubxZR8Vuy — Red Bait 📕 (@red_baiting) November 17, 2020

My eyes are rolling rolling around in my skull looking looking through my brain trying trying to understand who this is https://t.co/KQvguyUMwv — raina (@quakerraina) November 17, 2020

Who is this woman? https://t.co/laoymUFytP — mi pan zuzuzu num num num (@tyeprincess) November 17, 2020

now how did she facetune a video https://t.co/dg71roCULs — rizzy 👾 (@babyoshii) November 17, 2020

one thing bout Khloé, her face gon change with the seasons https://t.co/cWPLE3lOyL — melo (@BaffoaBaffoe) November 17, 2020

I literally did not recognize the person in this video when it started playing https://t.co/2kyBxObD2Y — Hales (@haleyfilippone) November 17, 2020

This isn't the first time Khloe has caused a stir with an unrecognisable new look – but in the past, the conjecture has been caused by still photos, which are much easier to alter.

A photo of Kardashian posted back in May shocked fans who said they couldn't recognise the star.

Months later, Khloe appeared in an interview for a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in an identical outfit to the one she wore in the May photo.

The footage was seemingly filmed on the same day as the "unrecognisable" Instagram post was taken – but with the star looking a lot more like her old self.