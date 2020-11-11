Coronavirus: Kardashians slammed again for throwing another party amid Covid-19 pandemic

Khloe Kardashian told a fan that her family is 'definitely celebrating Christmas' in a 'small and safe' way amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo / Supplied

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have insisted they'll still be throwing their annual Christmas Eve party - despite facing backlash for their recent "tone-deaf" celebrations.

After a fan asked if the famous Kardashian Christmas party will still be going ahead amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian confirmed it would be.

"I think it will have to be way smaller obviously," she wrote on social media.

"And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas!

After the reality TV star said that they "may" do rapid-testing prior to the event, critics lashed out at her plans, saying it would be "safest" to not have a party at all.

"Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you're too out of touch to realise?" asked one.

"Why is it so hard for y'all to just stay home. Not the end of the world to not have a party, damn."

"They haven't followed the rules so far, why start now? Rules apparently don't apply to the filthy rich," wrote another.

Last week Khloe's sister Kendall Jenner was slammed for her huge 25th birthday party, where attendees weren't wearing masks or social distancing.

Jenner threw her combined birthday and Halloween bash at Harriet's Rooftop atop the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, seemingly with hundreds of celebrity guests.

Every guest and employee on site had to get a negative rapid COVID-19 test on site before entering the party, according to E! Online, but fans were still left unimpressed.

Kendall had apparently asked guests not to post any photos online, however they did not oblige.

The Halloween party came after sister Kim Kardashian was based online for flying her own guests to a private island for her birthday week.

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," the reality television star wrote in a tweet, sharing photos from the trip.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is #thisis40."

People weren't impressed.

"The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic," K Matt wrote on Twitter. "Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can't afford is beyond me."

"Girl this is not 40, this is $$ and Doctors. Stop spreading a false image and passing it off for #thisis40," another said.

"For my birthday I was sent a notice of unemployment I haven't seen my mom since March! Hopefully you're happy on your island of fun vacation," another wrote to the star on Twitter.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing their jobs … also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," another said on Instagram.