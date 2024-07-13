Favourite brunch spot?

L’Oeuf in Mt Albert is my local. I like sitting outside with my dog, eating a Banh mi - that’s a big treat. It’s nice and relaxed, tasty but low-key.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I recently went to KooKoo, the Korean bistro on Dominion Rd and loved it, so I’m currently looking for an excuse to plan another visit there – it’s so good. Otherwise, Kiss Kiss is a comfy relaxed favourite, and if it’s a really big special occasion you can’t beat Cazador.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’ve just finished a big project for Motat’s new science and technology centre, Te Puawānanga, which was an honour to do because I’ve always been a MotatT fan. I like taking visiting family there – there’s a Lancaster bomber in the Aviation Hall that is meaningful to my family (my Grandad flew them in World War II), and I love all the science stuff, too. I’m looking forward to taking people to the new centre, it’s really fun.

Te Puawānanga centre will have three areas dedicated to children of all ages.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’m a parent so I miss being able to linger on a night out these days! We used to swing past Dominion Rd places like New Flavour or Shaolin Kung Fu Noodle on the way home, these days it’s stopping at the ATM to get cash out for the babysitter.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m working from home these days, and a walk to Cazador’s deli to get a coffee has become part of my routine when I need some fresh air. I love that place, the coffee is great and I don’t know what magic they’re doing to the sandwiches, but they’re perfect.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I like the very bluntly named The Fish & Chip Shop on Sandringham Rd. Classic style, but well done with good chips. I’ve started getting salt and pepper squid when I’m feeling fancy.

Favourite trail for a hike?

It’s not a long walk, but I love going out to the Kakamatua Inlet with my dog, Alba, when I’m feeling like I need to get out of town. It’s not actually that far – just a little further around the harbour from Titirangi, but it feels like the middle of nowhere and it’s great for the dogs, especially if you’ve got a keen swimmer.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Has to be Whammy Bar or The Wine Cellar on Karangahape Rd. I’ve got so many happy memories down there, two very special places and such an important part of the Tāmaki music scene. I’m interested to see The Wine Cellar evolving into Double Whammy soon, a big change but they know what they’re doing!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I love a lazy stroll around the Balmoral flea market across from Potter’s Park on a Sunday morning. It’s been growing over the past couple of years and there’s a good mix of good second-hand clothes and loveable old junk. The people-watching there is always amazing with all sorts of characters around and there’s a classic bacon butty stall I can’t resist.

Toby Morris is one of New Zealand’s most renowned cartoonists and comic artists, whose recognisable scribbles have been immortalised in ink at MOTAT’s all-new science and technology centre, Te Puawānanga.



