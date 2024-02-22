Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle

Kookoo restaurant review: Korean chicken but not as Auckland knows it

Kim Knight
By
6 mins to read
Kookoo Korean Bistro is a new addition to Auckland's Dominion Rd dining scene. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In 2013, New Zealanders ate 31.5kg of chicken per capita. In 2023, that rose to 40.8kg.

Put that in old-school supermarket terms and it means that, last year, we all ate six more than we did a decade earlier.

