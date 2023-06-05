What new study reveals about Kiwis’ meat-eating habits

Many Kiwis now appear to be lowering their meat intake – with cost and health concerns proving more influential than climate or environmental issues for those putting less on their plates. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Kiwis remain “overwhelmingly omnivorous”, a new snapshot reveals, with nine in 10 of us still including meat in our diets.

But many now appear to be lowering their meat intake – with cost and health concerns proving more influential than climate or environmental issues for those putting less on their plates.

A just-published study, led by AgResearch and Lincoln University researchers, throws fresh-light on New Zealand’s meat-eating trends at a time “flexitarianism” and alternative proteins have been broadening consumer choice.

Having observed developing trends overseas, the study team wanted to get a better idea of what was driving our meat-buying behaviour – and causing a large number of us to cut down consumption.

Data from a 2021 web-based survey of more than 1000 people found that 93 per cent were still eating meat in some form.

“[That] is not necessarily surprising given the well-established history and tradition of meat in New Zealanders’ diets, and awareness that meat offers important nutrients that are not easily obtained from other sources,” AgResearch senior scientist and study co-author Dr Cameron Craigie said.

“People are clearly more willing to reduce their meat intake in the face of challenges such as affordability, rather than exclude it altogether, because it is something they enjoy and consider important in their diets.”

AgResearch senior Dr Scientist Cameron Craigie. Photo / Supplied

Taste happened to be the top factor in their purchasing decisions, with some 70 per cent singling it out as “very important”.

Secondary to that was price (which 55 per cent figured to be very important) and freshness (51 per cent) - while lesser considerations were involving no GM animal feed (36.5 per cent); having animal welfare certification (28.9 per cent); or having a smaller environmental footprint (16.9 per cent).

“We consistently see taste as the most important attribute for consumers in all food-related surveys, not just for meat,” Craigie said.

Despite New Zealand being one of the world’s biggest red meat exporters – we shipped more than $11b worth last year alone – the study found chicken to be more popular for shoppers.

That accounted for about a third of meals within an average week, compared with beef (22 per cent), fish (13 per cent), pork (10 per cent), lamb (8 per cent) and processed meat (7 per cent).

While nearly three quarters of the respondents said they’d heard of “meat-like” plant-based products like Quorn and the Impossible Burger, eight in 10 had never tried them – and just 18 per cent said they’d be willing to try cultured meat if it was available and affordable.

“Although the survey respondents’ awareness of alternative proteins or meat alternatives was high, their consumption of these products was rated as very low compared to what is reported in other countries,” Craigie said.

Their biggest consumers tended to be women, younger people, and “more educated individuals”.

But while New Zealand still seemed to be a land of meat-eaters, nearly half of the respondents said they’d been cutting back.

More than two-thirds of that group said they’d eaten less meat overall, with the rest opting to lower their consumption only of some products – especially processed meat.

“When it came to motivations for reducing meat consumption, lack of affordability and health concerns are their key drivers.”

That trend was in line with what recent polling and industry data had also found, with one earlier report indicating a respective 38 per cent, 45 per cent and 72 per cent drop in beef, lamb and mutton consumption in the space of a decade.

Nearly three quarters of the survey respondents said they’d heard of “meat-like” plant-based products like Quorn and the Impossible Burger Photo / Supplied

The study – co-funded by AgResearch and the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge - also explored how sustainability factored into their buying.

“Consumers acknowledged the importance of sustainability linked to care for animals and the environment and were willing to pay a premium for a range of meat attributes associated with these social aspects.”

Previous studies have made a compelling case for greener diets: and one Otago University paper found found that eating less red meat could be key to New Zealand not only significantly slashing emissions but also saving billions of healthcare dollars over coming decades.

New Zealand’s beef and lamb sector, meanwhile, has touted having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world – and has also argued our farming systems are unfairly compared with grain-fed, factory-farming models seen in the US.

“Like every sector now, I think meat producers are very aware of the growing expectations consumers have around the sustainability of their products,” Craigie said.

“This survey is a snapshot of the consumer sentiment in New Zealand, but with much of the meat produced in this country being exported, producers are having to respond to the expectations of international consumers and market signals globally.

“Those signals coming from overseas markets are clearly that the meat industries need to keep pushing to make further gains on sustainability, and to be able to prove that sustainability.”

By the numbers

*93% of survey respondents were found to be omnivorous, eating some meat in their diets.

*47% said they’d lowered their meat consumption over the year before the survey.

*33%: chicken accounted for a third of omnivores’ meals within an average week, ahead of beef and lamb.

*$46: the survey participants spent around $46 per week on meat and meat products, overwhelmingly from mainstream supermarkets.

*17.8% said they’d be willing to purchase cultured meat if it was available and affordable in New Zealand, despite high levels awareness about new meat alternatives.

*Figures are from a structured online national survey of 1061 consumers, conducted by Qualtrics in December 2021.