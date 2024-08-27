They then travelled further into the cave past jagged rocks and through swiftly-flowing water, pausing again to plug MrBeast’s own range of toys, before finally reaching the cave’s glowworm chamber.
In the video Donaldson told viewers that “if we didn’t have Joel, I’d be dead” and the star thanked their guide in remarkable fashion, handing him $50,000 and telling him it represented $10,000 each for the five YouTubers he guided through the cave.
But the cash gift being in New Zealand dollars was the only mention made of New Zealand in the entire video, leaving viewers in the dark as to the cave’s location.
The video has now had over 90 million views on YouTube alone.
MrBeast fever
Word first spread of MrBeast’s Aotearoa sojourn when he was spotted at a Hamilton supermarket.
The star was seen admiring his Feastables confectionary range in-store at the Anglesea St Woolworths in Hamilton, sparking a flurry of interest online.
“My son loves MrBeast,” said numerous parents commenting online after the sighting was shared.
The Herald spoke to one witness who attempted to photograph the star but was rebuffed.
“I went over and asked for a photo, a guy from his team jumped in front of me and said ‘Sorry he’s working’,” Hamilton mum Elle told the Herald.
“MrBeast himself said ‘Sorry no photos, I’m working’,” she added.