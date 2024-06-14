Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

The biggest YouTuber in the world, MrBeast, has reportedly been spotted at a Woolworths supermarket in Hamilton.

The viral video star, known to his mum as Jimmy Donaldson, has been seen admiring his Feastables confectionary range in-store at the Anglesea St Woolworths in Hamilton, sparking a flurry of interest online.

“My son loves MrBeast,” said numerous parents commenting online after the sighting was shared.

The Herald spoke to one witness who attempted to photograph the star but was rebuffed.

Hamilton woman Elle said Donaldson went into the store with three people in his entourage and met with Woolworths staff.

She said Donaldson, wearing a MrBeast branded t-shirt, asked to go somewhere less public before she spotted the group again in the confectionary aisle, looking at his Feastables range.

“I went over and asked for a photo, a guy from his team jumped in front of me and said ‘sorry he’s working’,” Elle told the Herald.

“MrBeast himself said ‘sorry no photos, I’m working’,” she added.

“My 8-year-old son is a major fan, I’d be a cool mum in his eyes if I got a pic with his idol,” she explained, saying she was disappointed not to snap a photo but understanding of the star’s desire for privacy.

The Herald approached Woolworths for comment and a spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the sighting.

‘Is this one of The Chasers?’

Donaldson’s appearance caused confusion for some online, who thought quizmaster Mark Labbett, AKA The Beast from The Chase, might have dropped into the Mighty Waikato.

As far as the Herald is aware, he has not.

Instead, Hamilton was visited by MrBeast, who is the biggest YouTube video creator in the world.

The star has amassed a massive fortune from his videos and regularly gives away large sums of money to his fans.

Donaldson has previously made headlines with his frequent high-stakes stunts, one of which recently left him in tears and sparked concern for both his mental and physical wellbeing.

The internet star was willingly buried alive in a specially-built coffin for seven days and monitored around the clock by cameras.

He was out to beat the record he set two years ago when he spent 50 hours below ground. Donaldson was equipped with food and water and his custom-made home had enough room for limited movement, but found the greatest challenge was mental.

“Please don’t try this at home lol,” he warned those watching his stunt.

