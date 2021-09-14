Met Gala 2021: Talk show host Keke Palmer shares sad looking Met Gala dinner

Keke Palmer spoke to James Corden at the 2021 Met Gala. Video / Vogue

American actress and talk show host Keke Palmer was attending the Met Gala for the first time and so one can imagine that her expectations were rather high. The Scream Queens star hosted the Vogue red carpet live stream earlier in the evening, resulting in a particularly awkward moment with British comedian James Corden.

With hosting duties complete Palmer was seemingly free to lap up the luxury of the evening, but when it came to the food she was soon to be disappointed.

The 28-year-old shared an image on her Instagram stories showing an uninspiring plate of food including corn kernels, slices of tomato and cucumber, grains and a hard-to-identify item that could be a mushroom. Palmer captioned the story: "This is why they don't show y'all the food. I'm just playinnnn," which led some to wonder if the image was real, while others took it at face value, comparing the small meal with the food served at the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017.

"They feeding y'all like it's Fyre Festival," one person tweeted, receiving more than 1500 "likes".

Another replied, "Didn't the Fyre Festival at least have a cheese sandwich".

The Fyre Festival was slammed for its poor organisation and ridiculed for serving guests a cheese sandwich.

Some Twitter users referenced a comment by Tiffany Haddish that she was going to sneak her own food into the gala as she was "so hungry" after the event the previous year.

"Last year, I was so hungry," Haddish, 41, told W Magazine at the time. "This year, I got me a bigger bag. Gonna put some fried chicken in it. Don't tell nobody till tomorrow."

Before this year's Met Gala it was revealed that the menu would be plant-based and crafted by 10 up-and-coming chefs based in New York City, according to Vogue.

Restaurateur-chef Marcus Samuelsson, who helped select the chefs for the prestigious event, said in the lead-up: "After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes. The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft."

With dishes like coconut custard with tahini-lime Streusel and roasted strawberry jam teased as being on the menu, hopefully the dish snapped by Palmer was just one of many, especially as sources revealed to Page Six that tickets ranged from

US$30,000 to US$50,000 ($42,000 to $70,000) each.

