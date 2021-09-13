Met Gala 2021: The coolest looks from the red carpet

Billie Eilish stuns at the Met Gala 2021. Photo / Getty Images

This article originally appeared on Viva.co.nz

American independence allowed a melange of sartorial references celebrating the exhibition's theme of "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at this year's Met Gala.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty Images

There to oversee the night's festivities, the Vogue editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Conde Nast adds a dose of optimism in this floral confection from Oscar de la Renta. It's always good when the host sets the tone for any event, and this whimsical ensemble adds a positive spin to the occasion. - Dan Ahwa

Lisa Love

Lisa Love. Photo / Getty Images

It's always great to see how Vogue's long-serving West Coast contributor always has her shades on, adding a sense of mystery to every occasion. This mutton-sleeved top complete with bolo tie and matching trousers is an elegant homage to the night's theme. - Dan Ahwa

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet. Photo / Getty Images

Hot off the Venice International Film Festival where his new film Dune was premiered, everyone's crush Timothee Chalamet wears a louche cream look by Haider Ackerman (the designer dresses him regularly) that's somehow elegant and idiosyncratic all at once - with some rebellious joie de vivre provided by the socks, Converse All Stars and what may be trackpants? Zoom chic. - Emma Gleason

Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer. Photo / Getty Images

The Broad City comedian was one of the earlier arrivals for the night, taking on the honour of hosting the live stream of the gala, wearing a feathery gown. - Dan Ahwa

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer. Photo / Getty Images

There's a disco vibe to this reminiscent of Diana Ross - a fitting nod to the theme of American independence. Keke wears this glittering look from rising American designer Sergio Hudson's autumn/winter 2021 collection. - Dan Ahwa

Eva Chen

Eva Chen. Photo / Getty Images

The head of fashion partnerships at Instagram adds a sense of irreverent playfulness in this Christopher John Rogers look, a kaleidoscope of colour and a nod to 60s pop art prints. - Dan Ahwa

Dan Levy

Dan Levy. Photo / Getty Images

It's always a joy to see what this guy wears on any given day, his genuine love of fashion is often statement-making and authentic. This custom Loewe outfit conveys the spirit of the theme in a personal way. - Dan Ahwa

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish stuns at the Met Gala 2021. Photo / Getty Images

The singer stepped out in an Oscar de la Renta dress that almost bloomed into being and commanded an entourage of train-tenders. "It was time for this," she explained, the gown - which took its cues from the Holiday Barbie and Old Hollywood - a reflection of her increasing embrace of the floaty and feminine. - Julia Gessler