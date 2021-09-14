James Corden's cringe-worthy red carpet interview at 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer spoke to James Corden at the 2021 Met Gala. Video / Vogue

It's the most prestigious event on the fashion calendar, so it's understandable guests are encouraged to discuss their Met Gala outfits while being interviewed on the red carpet.

But UK comedian James Corden was clearly not willing to play along when host Keke Palmer asked about his look at today's event, making an awkward and uninspired joke about his black Gucci suit.

"Tell me, how did you design this look?," Palmer asked the Late Late Show host.

"It's a black tux. Let's not start getting carried away," Corden laughed, before Palmer attempted to make light of the answer: "Oh you weren't buying the compliment?"

"I appreciate it, but it's a black tux," Corden added, before Palmer swiftly changed the subject.

The Prom actor, 43, is attending the Met alongside his wife, Julia Carey.

The pair, who have been married since 2012, posed together on the red carpet in front of a throng of photographers.

Julia Carey and James Corden were among the swarm of celebrities on today's Met Gala red carpet, but Corden wasn't impressed about a joke made about his simple tux. Photo / Getty Images

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka.

Fashion highlights of the evening include Kiwi pop icon Lorde. The Green Light singer's regal look was styled by Karla Welch and consisted of a delicately embellished two-piece from Bode and an incredible headpiece, reminding us all that she really is our very own Kiwi goddess.

Lorde's Met Gala look was styled by Karla Welch and consisted of a delicately embellished two-piece from Bode and an incredible headpiece. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile British pop sensation Billie Eilish stunned with a overtly feminine pastel orange sweeping princess gown by Oscar de la Renta.

British pop sensation Billie Eilish stunned at the Met Gala today in a feminine pastel orange sweeping princess gown by Oscar de la Renta. Photo / Getty Images

And Kim Kardashian has conspiracy theorists in a flap with her all-black custom Balenciaga bodysuit, which covers her entire body, including her face.

The internet has been very worked up over Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Balenciaga bodysuit, which covers her entire body, including her face. Photo / Getty Images

Is it really her? Only she knows for sure.