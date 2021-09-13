Met Gala 2021: Kiwi singer Lorde stuns on the red carpet

Kiwi singer, Lorde stuns on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021. Video / Twitter

Lorde has stunned the Met Gala red carpet in a two-piece topped off with an incredible headpiece, reminding us all that she really is our very own Kiwi goddess.

After recently releasing her third studio album, Solar Power, and gracing the cover of Vogue's October 2021 issue, it seems the singer is unstoppable.

Lorde's two-piece look is a nod to this year's Met Gala theme of "In America: A lexicon of fashion".

Lorde staying true to this Met Gala theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". Photo / Getty

The gala is chaired by none other than Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who hand-selects the guests each year.

Lorde's Met Gala look comes after her wide-ranging interview with Vogue journalist, Rob Haskell, where she discussed her newfound confidence in the Solar Power era and her leap across the beach with an "unapologetic crotch shot".

Lorde looks stunning at this years 2021 Met Gala. Photo / Getty

"When I said I felt young for the first time — it meant feeling like I'm confident enough to put my butt out there. I wouldn't have been able to do that as a teenager," she told Vogue.

"When you're really famous as a young person, feelings get magnified.

"At that time, people were discussing my body on Twitter, and the natural response was to shrink away from it. Now I have a sense of my worth and my power, and my body is —awesome, for one thing. But it's also not as central as my brain is to the whole operation. I don't think you could make me feel bad about myself now by saying something about my body, but that's the difference between 16 and 24.

"When I talk about being playful in the making of this album, there was, for want of a better word, a sexual component to that. Engaging the natural world in a big way is like a flirtation. That's how it felt to me. Playful and joyful and a little bit nasty."

This isn't Lorde's first time at the famous gala, having attended in 2016 where she famously donned a cast, which a host of celebrities signed at the after-party.

This year's Met Gala theme of 'In America: A lexicon of fashion' is a two-part exhibition to be presented over the course of 2021 and 2022 in two areas of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Part one, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Centre on September 18, and will remain on display when "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," opens on May 5 next year, in the period rooms of the American Wing.

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute told Vogue he settled on the theme for two reasons: "The main one was the fact that the American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years, really since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to acknowledge its support, and also to celebrate and reflect upon American fashion".