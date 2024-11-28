“While these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

The investigation was launched after the alleged victim spoke to the Telegraph about Wallace’s purported behaviour on set that she said took place more than 10 years ago.

The woman, reportedly a former member of the production team, alleged Wallace mimicked a sex act by holding her head and thrusting his body towards her while she cleaned a stain off his trousers, the Telegraph reported.

The complainant also alleged Wallace walked into the MasterChef studio “completely naked except for [a] sock pulled over his penis” before doing a “silly dance”. She also claimed Wallace was “very touchy-feely” and made “disgusting, sex-related jokes”.

Wallace’s lawyers told BBC News the allegations of sexual misconduct were false.

It’s not the first time Wallace has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

He allegedly made “inappropriate sexual comments” to a female BBC staffer on the game show Impossible Celebrities in 2018, the Sun reported in October.

It was claimed Wallace had removed his shirt while bragging about his sexual escapades, which led to him being reported to his bosses at the BBC.

An unnamed source alleged to the Sun that Wallace consistently made “inappropriate comments” to younger women on the show.

After news of the incident surfaced last month, Wallace claimed via Instagram that his behaviour had been investigated at the time and was found to be “not sexual”.

“The allegations were investigations six years ago and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat, not sexual. Thank you everybody for your time,” he said.

A BBC spokesperson told media there were “robust processes in place” to deal with any issues raised.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.”

Last year, Wallace was also accused of being rude and derogatory to women on BBC’s Inside The Factory.

He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on February 28 last year.

A broadcaster, writer, businessman and former greengrocer, Wallace is best known for presenting MasterChef UK, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals. He has written for the likes of Good Food and Now magazines, and in 1989 opened George Allan’s Greengrocers. He previously opened two restaurants in London, however both ventures folded by 2014.

Wallace married Anne-Marie Sterpini, who is 21 years his junior, in August 2016.



