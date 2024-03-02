The death of Masterchef star Jock Zonfrillo is still under investigation nearly a year after the tragedy. Photo / Getty Images

The death of Masterchef star Jock Zonfrillo is still under investigation nearly a year after the tragedy. Photo / Getty Images

The shock late-night finding of Masterchef star Jock Zonfrillo’s body in a Melbourne hotel last year has been under investigation for nearly a year.

The body of the acclaimed chef was discovered in the inner-city suburb of Carlton on April 30, 2023, at Zagame’s House hotel at around 2am.

His wife, Lauren Fried, and their two children Alfie and Isla were overseas in Italy at the time of the discovery. Fried had requested the Victoria Police to conduct a welfare check on Zonfrillo while she was in Italy after she was unable to get in contact with him.

According to those close to him and his family, Zonfrillo died of natural causes. The chef had previously battled a heroin addiction, but there was no evidence of drug use found during a search of his hotel room.

However, the coroner’s investigation into Zonfrillo’s death is still open over 10 months after the chef’s sudden death, reported Daily Mail Australia.

When the Coroner’s Court of Victoria was contacted, a spokesperson said: “The death of Jock Zonfrillo remains under investigation by the coroner.”

“This is an active investigation,” they added.

Lauren Fried and Jock Zonfrillo at Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on November 5, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Before Melbourne, Zonfrillo was in Italy with his wife and children. The family had moved to Rome shortly before he died.

He had flown to Melbourne to engage in press events for the launch of the 15th season of Masterchef Australia, checking into his hotel mere hours before his body was discovered. The show was due to premiere the next day.

A private funeral was held in Sydney, with his wife Fried and Masterchef Australia co-host Andy Allan as some of the pallbearers. About 200 family members and friends gathered to pay their respects.

In his tell-all memoir released in 2021, Last Shot, Zonfrillo discussed his previous addiction to heroin, difficulties in relationships, and how he made his way to becoming an award-winning chef.

He revealed in the memoir that when he was battling addiction and homelessness at just 17 years old, Zonfrillo started working for celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.

White eventually discovered that Zonfrillo was sleeping at the restaurant and helped him find a home. White also gave Zonfrillo money for him to pay back down the line.

In 1996, Zonfrillo moved to Sydney at 20 years old and started working at the restaurant Forty One in the city’s central business district.

The chef used several illegal drugs, including marijuana, LSD, cocaine and pills. However, he kept his addiction to heroin secret, returning to the UK in 1997 once his visa expired.

Zonfrillo made the decision to return to Australia two years later. In the London Heathrow airport toilets, he took his last heroin shot, later naming his memoir Last Shot in an ode to his journey.

Zonfrillo said that he remained sober from heroin after abruptly quitting that year and described his love for food and the culinary world as a key motivator in his life.