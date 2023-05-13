Jock Zonfrillo has been laid to rest at an intimate funeral in Sydney this morning.

The Australian MasterChef judge who was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on April 30, the day before the show’s new season was due to air, was farewelled by a small group of family and close friends, news.com.au reports.

It is understood the award-winning chef’s wife, Lauren Fried, the mother to two of Zonfrillo’s four children, sent invitations to a select few to attend the private ceremony. The news outlet also reports there was no wake for the Scottish-Italian celebrity chef who had been secretly battling bowel cancer and is understood to have died of natural causes.

Jock Zonfrillo was a popular MasterChef Australia judge. Photo / Ten network

According to the Daily Telegraph, attending the service, in which Zonfrillo’s coffin was adorned with the Royal Banner of Scotland, were TV chefs Nigella Lawson, George Calombaris, Colin Fassnidge and Gary Mehigan.

It is understood his four children were all there to farewell their dad and it’s expected that his MasterChef co-judges, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, were also in attendance.

Zonfrillo’s sudden death resulted in an outpouring of grief from celebrity chefs, the entertainment industry and, of course, his family.

MasterChef co-host Andy Allen gave the first interview from someone who knew the chef well.

An emotional Andy Allen was supported by The Project host Sarah Harris. Photo / The Project

Speaking to Australian show The Project, an emotional Allen revealed the pair had enjoyed a long lunch just the day before Zonfrillo’s death - something he revealed he now feels “guilty” about.

“We just talked each other’s ear off for three hours. It was so … It was so normal. He was in such good spirits,” he said.

“He was so excited about the show launching.”

But Allen said he wished it was Zonfrillo’s family - who were in Italy at the time of his death having recently relocated to Rome - who could have enjoyed that final special occasion with their father and husband.

Jock Zonfrillo had recently moved his family to Rome. Photo / Facebook

“Part of me just feels guilty that it wasn’t them … I just wish that it was them sitting there having lunch with Jock. I’d give anything to swap positions,” he said.

He went on to describe Zonfrillo’s wife as “the strongest woman I have ever known”.

“She’s lost her best friend. You know … Jock’s got three daughters, and it’s things like never being able to walk them down the aisle … They’re the things that are hurting her the most.”

And while it was feared the new season of MasterChef might have been cancelled in the wake of Zonfrillo’s death, it was his wife who bravely decided that the season could go ahead a week later than planned.

Preceded by a special tribute to the award-winning chef, fellow Scotsman Jimmy Barnes made an emotional performance that left viewers in tears.

Sharing the video to Facebook, a visibly upset Barnes sung a rousing rendition of The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond for his fellow Scotsman and friend.

Zonfrillo’s family shared a heartbreaking tribute soon after news of Zonfrillo’s shock death was announced.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong were co-stars on MasterChef Australia. Photo / Getty Images

And fellow MasterChef judge Leong, whose trip to New Zealand to promote the show was postponed in the wake of Zonfrillo’s death, took to social media to write a tender tribute:

“Four years ago, the three of us stood on a precipice and leapt together. I could never have guessed how much of an impact your arrival in my life would have, or that we would be saying goodbye to you so soon. You were always supposed to be the bulletproof one who outlived us all,” she said.

“In that time, you showed me what true excellence looks like both in the kitchen and outside of it; your kindness and generosity, the many lives you’ve lived, the way you carried far more on your shoulders than most could ever know.

“Thank you for challenging me daily, for making me better, my work buddy and friend, purveyor of excellent morning coffees, hater of pears, okra and nasturtiums.

“This all feels too raw to process still, I suspect it will for some time. Such is the impact of a life lived so large, with so much levity and entirely on your own terms.

“My heart goes out to your family, who were and are your life.”