Australian singing legend Jimmy Barnes’ has shared a video of his emotional performance on Australia’s The Sunday Project to farewell the late MasterChef star and fellow Scot, Jock Zonfrillo, who was found dead last week.

A visibly upset Barnes sung a rousing rendition of The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond for his fellow Scotsman and friend, Zonfrillo, which left viewers at home sobbing, reports the Daily Mail.

Jimmy Barnes sung an emotional rendition of The Bonnie Banks o' Loch Lomond for his friend and fellow Scot, Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / The Project

Barnes shared the video of his performance to Facebook which was interspersed with photos of Zonfrillo with his children, on his wedding day and in the kitchen, including a shot with Barnes.

“I was so sad to have to sing Loch Lomond for Jock,” the singer wrote. “

I would rather be singing it with him. Rest easy my friend and I’ll see you when I get there. We’ll be there for Lauren and your weans.”

Fans also took to social media to share how emotional the performance made them.

‘Beautiful tribute to a beautiful person. Loved everything including the finale by Jimmy Barnes,’ wrote one viewer.

‘F*cking hell. Now Jimmy Barnes is making me cry again,’ added another.

One viewer shared that they were particularly impacted by the accompanying instrument. “Bagpipes ALWAYS make me cry but this is just so sad.”

Similarly, another wrote: “I was keeping it together until the bagpipes. Now I’m a mess. Nothing but love to the ones that he loved and that loved him. Going to miss you Jock Zonfrillo.”

Bagpipes were played during Jimmy Barnes' emotional tribute song to the late MasterChef judge, Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / The Project

And a fellow Scot commented: “My Scottish ancestry is making this very hard to watch. Brilliant Jimmy.”

Barnes’ appearance on The Sunday Project was part of a tribute to the late celebrity chef who died suddenly in a Melbourne hotel last week, just before his new season of MasterChef Australia was due to air.

The show was put on hold until a decision could be made as to whether it would be appropriate to still run the season in light of the chef’s death.

But after Zonfrillo’s family gave their blessing for it to go ahead, the first episode aired last night in Australia and will begin screening on TVNZ from next week.

However, according to news.com.au, producers have begun urgently reviewing every episode to ensure nothing Zonfrillo says - which would have gone unnoticed were he still alive - appears as an unfortunate reference to his death.

When news of the award-winning chef’s death broke last week, Barnes paid tribute on Twitter: “It’s a very sad day. We’ve lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend.”

It’s a very sad day. We’ve lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless Rest my friend xx pic.twitter.com/MFnhcllTsc — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) May 1, 2023

His message was one of many from celebrities and famous chefs including Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

Zonfrillo’s own MasterChef co-stars also penned heartbreaking tributes.

Melissa Leong wrote: “Four years ago, the three of us stood on a precipice and leapt together. I could never have guessed how much of an impact your arrival in my life would have, or that we would be saying goodbye to you so soon. You were always supposed to be the bulletproof one who outlived us all,” she said.

And in a heartfelt tribute online, Andy Allen spoke about the friendship the pair had formed as well as the impact Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren, and children, Alfie and Isla, had on him.

“When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever,” Allen began. “What I didn’t realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids. You’ve become such an inspirational and important part of our lives.

“Sure, you’ve taught me so much about food, but it’s the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I’ll take away from our time together and will last forever.”