MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo’s wife Lauren called police to check on her husband before they found him dead in a Melbourne hotel on Monday.

Lauren, who was in Italy at the time, became concerned when Zonfrillo failed to answer several calls from her, and then rang police to carry out a welfare check.

Daily Mail Australia reports that police officers found nothing suspicious. A coroner’s report has not yet been issued confirming the exact cause of death, but the news outlet reports he died of natural causes.

Jock Zonfrillo's MasterChef colleagues have shared emotional tributes to the chef online. Photo / Instagram

His body has now been released to his family.

Zonfrillo’s MasterChef co-host Andy Allen and his wife Alex Davey were photographed arriving at their home in Carlton on Thursday afternoon. It’s understood they met with executives from Channel Ten, which screens the show in Australia, along with fellow judge Melissa Leong, to discuss publicity for the show.

Davey told the Daily Mail that her husband had lost his “best mate”.

The series, initially due to start in Australia on Monday, will now premiere on Sunday with the family’s full support.

TVNZ announced yesterday that it will screen MasterChef in New Zealand one week behind Australia, with the first episode set to air on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

In a statement issued by the network, they said, “The upcoming season will serve as a tribute to Jock, celebrating his incredible life and many achievements.

“His legacy lives on in the MasterChef kitchen and through his immense impact on the culinary world across both sides of the Tasman.”



